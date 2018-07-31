Skanska Hunt — a joint venture between global construction firm Skanska, which helped build MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and AECOM Hunt — has been named the general contractor for the $700 million KeyArena renovation.

Oak View Group and NHL Seattle on Tuesday announced that Skanska Hunt will be the general contractor for a $700 million KeyArena renovation tentatively scheduled to begin by November.

The joint venture between global construction firm Skanska, which helped build MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and AECOM Hunt, is expected to take up to two years to complete the renovation of the 56-year-old facility first built for the 1962 World’s Fair. An environmental impact study currently underway is expected to be complete by late August and a city council vote approving the renovation undertaken by late September.

Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke (right) and NHL Seattle President Tod Leiweke (left) confirm new $700M KeyArena reno cost (up from $600M) is due mostly to their own upgrading of premium facilities, which private $ will cover. Say capacity will be 17.4K for #NHL and 18.6K for #NBA. pic.twitter.com/FV2XljEd0Y — Geoff Baker (@GeoffBakerTIMES) July 31, 2018

At that point, the National Hockey League is expected to award Seattle an expansion team at board of governors meetings in either October or December to begin play by October 2020.

“Today’s announcement adding Skanska Hunt to this world-class project team is just another step in a defining moment for our city as we continue to move toward the resurgence of the Seattle Center,” Seattle Hockey Partners president and CEO Tod Leiweke said in a release. “Visitors for the sports and entertainment events are going to be treated with a venue that not only honors the history of the arena, but also provides the latest in arena and fan engagement technology.”

Project representatives on-hand at a Tuesday press conference, including OVG CEO Tim Leiweke, touted the sightlines of the remodeled venue as comparable to some of the NHL and NBA’s best. While the design centers around NHL for now, they say it will be perfectly compatible with top designs for NBA as well should a team become available.