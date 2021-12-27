As World Juniors take place in Edmonton for the second consecutive year, women’s international hockey has continued to take hits.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced last week it would cancel all its January events — except World Juniors. One of the events canceled is the women’s U18 event for the second consecutive season.

Aside from Women’s Worlds in August — which, if not for public pressure, may not have happened either — there have not been any women’s hockey international events throughout the COVID-19 pandemic despite men’s events finding ways to safely play.

Luc Tardif is the new president of the IIHF. His decisions can and will impact the support from the women’s players.

Many men’s events were also canceled in January, but given World Juniors going on and last year’s men’s U18’s being relocated in order to play, it’s not the first time it’s looked like women’s hockey has been pushed to the back burner.

“These are hard facts to have to face, and as with last year we must take the difficult decision to cancel men’s and women’s IIHF events, including the women’s U18 top division now for the second year in a row,” said Tardif in a statement.

In the past few days, many prominent voices in women’s hockey — Sarah Nurse, Hayley Wickenheiser, Hilary Knight, Kendall Coye-Schofield, Jayna Hefford, Erin Ambrose — have spoken out about inequity in the IIHF’s decision making.

“Nothing to do with safety, if they can pull off the (men’s tournament),” Wickenheiser tweeted last week. “Where there is a will, there is always a way. I question the ‘will’ part.”

Hey @IIHFHockey can we talk about re-scheduling the women’s u18 tournament? — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) December 24, 2021

The déjà vu for women’s players and supporters has been a stark reminder about an appeared lack of prioritization from the governing body. There’s been talk about how the men’s game is more profitable — which has its own issues — but that’s irrelevant when a governing body is canceling events without an effort to postpone.

“It’s super insulting and degrading to announce the cancellation (not even postponement or relocation) of the Women’s U18 while a men’s tournament is being carried on not once but two years in a row,” former Team Canada goalie Shannon Szabados tweeted. “Do better.”

It’s not about this one specific tournament, either, though those in the women’s game know how important it is for the development of future stars. Exposure on the international stage at an event like U18 is one of the reasons Marie-Philip Poulin is one of the best in the world.

When you face a difficult decision or a significant challenge, there are two options… you quit immediately or you problem solve and explore every possible solution. @IIHFHockey – This 👇 seems like a solution, and I’m sure there are many others out there too #timetoproblemsolve https://t.co/11LmhyI2ee — Jayna Hefford (@J16H) December 25, 2021

Women’s hockey players argue it’s an accumulation of being an afterthought, something that has plagued women’s hockey for as long as its been on the international stage. When the men’s U18 tournament was bumped from Michigan last year due to COVID concerns, the IIHF moved it to Texas.

That effort to postpone was not made for the women, just as it wasn’t this time around. There was uproar last year, but not as much as there is now; this time women’s players have said it feels more blatant, and people in women’s hockey are fed up with the lack of effort from the IIHF.

Hockey Canada released a statement over the weekend about the IIHF decision.

“Our entire team has worked hard both on and off the ice to be ready to compete next month in Linköping and Mjölby, Sweden, even going so far as to cancel our selection camp out of an abundance of caution and to ensure our players and staff would be able to represent Canada on the world stage.”

The Ontario Women’s Hockey Association has already made one offer to host the event. It was scheduled to be in Sweden, and while the IIHF has said it wouldn’t be safe to host its January programming, Sweden has continued to host hockey tournaments and its two pro leagues, the SHL and SDHL.

The IIHF said it could not postpone the event in Linköping and Mjölby, Sweden, “due to league commitments,” with their professional leagues. It had been scheduled for Jan. 8.

The public uproar hasn’t stopped. Men’s hockey players, like Max Comotois on the Anaheim Ducks, and others have spoken up as well. More of that will provide pressure on the IIHF to treat women’s hockey like the equitable product its governing body is supposed to provide opportunity for.