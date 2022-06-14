LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins.

Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history.

Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the final months of the 2016-17 campaign. He was fired on June 6, a month after the Bruins lost a seven-game first-round series to Carolina.

His most successful season was in 2018-19, when the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to St. Louis in seven games.

Vegas becomes Cassidy’s third stop as a head coach after a two-year stint with Washington from 2002-04.

