Onetime Seattle Totems captain and eventual coach Charlie (Chuck) Holmes saved some of his best hockey for his twilight seasons, especially the one where the minor professional franchise won its final Western Hockey League championship.

It was 51 years ago this month that feisty veteran winger Holmes, who died three weeks ago from congestive heart failure at age 84, helped the Totems to a finals victory over the Portland Buckaroos. Holmes had been named a first-team WHL All-Star for the only time in his career at age 33 that 1967-68 season, along with Totems goalie Don Head, on a squad that went a somewhat pedestrian 35-30-7 in defending its title from the previous year.

But the Totems had one huge advantage: The ability to shut teams down defensively as well as score when they had to. And a big reason was Edmonton-born Holmes, who earned the all-star nod largely for his two-way play despite his 47 points being only the fourth highest total on his own team.

“He was a great guy to have on your team,’’ former Totems captain Guyle Fielder, 88, said of Holmes, whose father, Lou, had a brief stint with the Chicago Black Hawks. “He was a goal scorer plus he was a very good defensive type player, which you don’t always see. Players at that point in their career are good goal scorers and not as good a checker. But he was a little bit of both. And if you wanted to tangle with him a little bit, he’d give you a little go-around.’’

A Detroit Red Wings farmhand who played 23 career NHL games, Holmes had been loathed by fans in Seattle for nearly a decade as a visiting WHL player with the Edmonton Flyers. But all that was forgotten by 1968 when the Totems met the Buckaroos — a team that finished nine points ahead of them in the standings — in a best-of-seven final.

The Totems had allowed only seven goals in a four-game opening round sweep of Phoenix, then blanked Portland 2-0 when the final series opened. But they’d need some offense as well in Game 2, trailing 6-2 after two periods at the Seattle Coliseum.

Advertising

The Totems managed a Bill Dineen goal just 18 seconds into the third period to cut the deficit to 6-3. Then, Holmes truly got the comeback started just minutes later by initiating a rush into Portland’s end and adding a fourth Seattle marker that had play-by-play man Bill Schonely exclaiming the Totems were “Storming back like the Chattanooga Choo Choo!’’

With the home crowd whipped into a frenzy, Bob Courcy cut Portland’s lead to 6-5 with 11 minutes remaining before Dineen tied it on a shot from the point with 21 seconds to play. Then, at 6:09 of overtime, Fielder potted the winner to cap one of the greatest comebacks in pro hockey history.

The Totems went on to claim their second straight WHL title in five games. Holmes would score again in the 4-0 clinching Game 5 victory, finishing the playoffs with four goals and four assists.

But things might have gone very differently if not for Holmes helping launch that Game 2 comeback, given how Portland won Game 3 and were leading Game 4 before Seattle rallied late to win in overtime again.

“He was a guy I was proud to call my teammate,’’ Fielder said. “I respected him as an opponent and I respected him even more when he was on my team.’’

Holmes would serve as Totems captain when Fielder was traded a year later. Then, in 1971-72, Holmes became the team’s coach in its first season as a Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings farm affiliate.

Advertising

With prospects moving in and out of the lineup, the Totems won just 12 games — a league record for futility — with Holmes leaving at season’s end.

“It wasn’t his fault, it was the players,’’ said onetime Totems forward Howie Hughes, 80, who played under Holmes that year. “We had 50-plus players come in to try to make the team and we didn’t play too well.’’

Hughes has fonder memories of playing alongside Holmes their only season as teammates in 1966-67 during the first of the team’s back-to-back titles. A second team all-star that season with 71 points, Hughes, like Fielder, remembered Holmes as a solid teammate and two-way player.

“We had a great defensive team, for sure,’’ Hughes said. “Some big guys you didn’t mess around with.’’

Holmes had thrown his weight around as a visiting player, earning the ire of Seattle fans. In the early 1960s, playing at what later became known as Mercer Arena, a fan reached over the boards and struck Holmes — who responded by swinging his stick at the man.

He missed and struck a female fan in the head, cutting her for stitches. Holmes would need to sneak out of the arena with a police escort that night and was a marked man whenever he returned to Seattle as a visiting player.

“He was just protecting himself,’’ Fielder said of the incident, for which the woman later sued the Edmonton team before settling out of court. “Fans have no business mixing it up with players.’’

Holmes was stunned when Totems coach Keith Allen later pushed to trade for him, figuring he’d be hated in his own locker room. But Fielder said that was never the case.

“The fans really hated him and whatnot, but when he came to Seattle, they loved him. And that’s how I’ll remember him. He was a great team man.’’

Holmes, a longtime resident of Magnolia and Bainbridge Island, had moved to a Sacramento, Calif. care facility a few months before his death. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy, son, Brian, sister, Gail and brother, Greg.