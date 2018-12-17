Many Flyers fans are hoping Hart, selected in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 draft, is the answer to the team’s goaltending issues
Former Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart could make his NHL debut Tuesday after being called up by the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Flyers brought up the 20-year-old after losing Anthony Stolarz for two to four weeks with an lower-body injury. The Flyers are home Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings.
Many Flyers fans are hoping Hart, selected in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 draft, is the answer to the team’s goaltending issues. Since Nov. 30, he has had a 4-1 record with a 1.82 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League and recorded his first shutout Dec. 7.
In four seasons with the Silvertips, Hart went 116-46-10-2 with a .927 save percentage, 2.01 goals-against-average and 26 career shutouts in 190 games.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
• Carly Rataushk set a career-high in scoring in her second consecutive game, but that was the only good news for Seattle Pacific (3-5) as the Falcons dropped a 68-54 road contest to Cal State Los Angeles (5-3). Rataushk had 18 points, one better than the 17 she scored in SPU’s last game, Dec. 1.
