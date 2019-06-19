PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed center Kevin Hayes to a $50 million, seven-year contract.

Hayes becomes the Flyers’ third-highest paid player with a deal worth $7.14 million per season and should step in as their new No. 2 center behind Sean Couturier. General manager Chuck Fletcher announced the signing Wednesday, saying the 6-foot-5, 216-pound Hayes “plays a smart, two-way game and is just entering the prime of his career.”

Philadelphia acquired Hayes’ negotiating rights from Winnipeg for a fifth-round pick during the Stanley Cup Final. The Jets got him from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline in February.

Hayes recorded a career-high 55 points in 71 games last season with the Rangers and Jets. He has 92 goals and 137 assists for 229 points in 381 regular-season NHL games.

The Boston College product reunites with new Flyers coach Alain Vigneault, his coach for four seasons in New York.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports