Conor Dewar scored two goals and the first-place Everett Silvertips returned from Christmas break to their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over the host Spokane Chiefs on Friday night.

The Silvertips (28-7-1-1) lead the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League.

Gage Goncalves scored the first goal for Everett in the second period to tie the game 1-1. Dewar scored later in the period on a power play and added an insurance goal in the third period.

Everett hosts Prince George on Saturday night at 7:05 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

T-birds fall

Taylor Gauthier made 29 saves as the Prince George Cougars beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 at Sho-Ware Center in Kent.

Payton Mount scored the only goal for Seattle (11-17-4-0). Liam Hughes made 30 savees.

The T-birds host Portland on Saturday night at 6:05.