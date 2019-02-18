Max Patterson and Jalen Price each had a goal and an assist for the Silvertips (40-14-1-2). Gianni Fairbrother and Reece Vitelli added Everett goals.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Everett kept up its winning ways in the Western Hockey League with an easy 4-1 road victory Monday over Prince George.

Max Patterson and Jalen Price each had a goal and an assist for the Silvertips (40-14-1-2). Gianni Fairbrother and Reece Vitelli added Everett goals. Dustin Wolf saved 30 of 31 Cougars (16-34-4-3) shots in goal.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Justin Blatner had 11 strikeouts in six innings in leading Gonzaga (1-3) to a 6-5 victory over Minnesota (1-3) in Surprise, Ariz. Blatner allowed just two unearned runs and one hit.

• Washington’s game at Cal State-Fullerton was postponed due to unplayable conditions. A makeup game is set for May 20.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

• Mikayla Ferenz hit a three-pointer after the final buzzer, but it counted anyway as Idaho (14-9, 11-3 Big Sky) squeaked out a 75-74 road victory over Eastern Washington (7-16, 6-8). With 1.6 seconds left, the Vandals rifled the ball full court to Ferenz, who banked in a three-pointer to finish with 29 points. The shot came after time expired, but officials reviewed the play and determined the game clock started too early and awarded the victory to Idaho. Grace Kirscher had 19 points for the Eagles.

HONORS

• Jake Prizina of Seattle University was named the pitcher of the week in the Western Athletic Conference after his 4-0 complete game shutout of UNLV. The senior left-hander allowed five hits, struck out five and walked one in the first nine-inning complete game for SU since 2014.

• The Seattle Pacific women’s track team was Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s co-team of the week after winning the league indoor championship.

WOMEN’S GOLF

• Washington was 15th out of 18 teams at the Sugar Bowl Invitational in New Orleans. The Huskies were 36 over at 612, trailing leader Texas by 36 strokes. Rino Sasaki was the top UW player, tied for 35th at 73-78—151.