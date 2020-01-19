Everett waited until 7:26 of the third period to break a scoreless tie with host Seattle in a 2-0 victory Sunday in the Western Hockey League.
Dustin Wolf had the shutout for the Silvertips (29-11-2-1), stopping 29 shots. Roddy Ross of the Thunderbirds (18-22-2-1) was impressive, stopping 40 shots. The two that got by were a penalty shot by Michal Gut at 7:26 of the third and a power-play goal by Wyatte Wylie at 15:13.
TENNIS
• Jesse Walter of Mercer Island was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Jevin West of Seattle in the men’s 35 singles finals at the Senior Northwest tournament in Kirkland.
