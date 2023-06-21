The Seattle Kraken didn’t enjoy instant success, but their top minor-league affiliate did.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds were one goal away from becoming the toast of the American Hockey League, falling in overtime of Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals in their inaugural season. Hershey’s Mike Vecchione scored for a 3-2 victory in front of a crushed road crowd, who chanted “Let’s go Firebirds!” while the Bears hugged it out.

Coachella Valley led 2-0, in the series and the game. But the team loaded with Kraken prospects fell 16:19 into Wednesday’s extra frame.

With less than five minutes gone in the first period, Seattle’s 2021 second-round draft selection Ryker Evans opened the scoring. He finished off a chance set up by Andrew Poturalski, who curled around the net with the puck and set up his young teammate.

Evans added an assist on the Firebirds’ second goal as well. A 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman, he led AHL rookies in playoff scoring by a wide margin. Evans capped his first professional season with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 26 playoff games.

Evans, 21, made himself one to watch in Kraken training camp. Seattle could have at least one opening to fill on the blue line.

Another Kraken roster hopeful this fall, Shane Wright had two goals and seven assists through 24 Firebirds playoff games. The 2022 fourth overall selection put a shot on goal but was held off the scoresheet in Game 7.

The home team won every tilt of the seven-game series except the final one. The Firebirds outscored the Bears 9-0 in jumping out to a 2-0 series lead at home, then dropped all three games at Hershey. Each loss was by a single goal and two were decided in overtime.

Facing elimination, the Firebirds turned in a 5-2 victory in Monday’s Game 6.

Twenty-four seconds into the second period, Coachella Valley’s Max McCormick was left alone on what became a sneaky 3-on-2. All attention was at the other side of the ice with teammates Alexander True and Kole Lind. Lind sent the puck to McCormick at the hash marks and the Firebirds captain flicked it in.

By the end of the second period, Coachella Valley’s two-goal lead had dried up. On the 17th shot he faced, Firebirds goalie Joey Daccord (35 saves) let one by. Midway through a Bears power play, Hershey’s Connor McMichael scored to boos from sold-out Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

The Bears tied the score on a goal from Hendrix Lapierre and held on for overtime in front of resurgent goaltender Hunter Shepard, who made 45 stops. He was pulled in Game 6.

That rowdy crowd didn’t get a chance to see Firebirds hockey firsthand until Dec. 18. Coachella Valley spent the first two months of its wild first season on the road while waiting for finishing touches on its new home building.

After a 48-17-7 regular season, the Firebirds got through the Tucson Roadrunners and Colorado Eagles in the first two rounds of the postseason. They battled through two long series against the Calgary Wranglers, who finished with the league’s best regular-season record, and then the Milwaukee Admirals. Then came a meeting with the formidable Bears, the only franchise that has been part of the AHL without interruption since 1938.

A little over a week after the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in just their sixth year of existence, the Firebirds nearly made it newcomers only in the top two tiers of North American pro hockey.

BOX SCORE