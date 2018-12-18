Carter Hart, who played four years with the Everett Silvertips, made 22 saves in his NHL debut Tuesday as Philadelphia defeated Detroit 3-2.

PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart had a night he’ll never forget, and the rest of the Philadelphia Flyers had a night they really needed.

Hart, who played four years with the Everett Silvertips, made 22 saves in his NHL debut Tuesday as Philadelphia defeated Detroit 3-2 and made interim coach Scott Gordon a winner in his first game.

“It was something special tonight to be out there,” the 20-year-old Hart said. “I was trying not to think about it before the game. Now, it’s starting to sink in a little bit.”

Hart was the Flyers’ second-round choice (48th overall) in the 2016 draft. He was 9-5-2 this season for the Flyers’ AHL affiliate at Lehigh Valley.

“For a 20-year-old goalie, it was pretty impressive how calm he was,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said. “Good start for him.”

Hart became the sixth goalie to start for the Flyers this season.

The rookie netminder wasn’t tested much, and Hart’s best save might have come in the first period when he denied Dylan Larkin.

“That was a critical save,” Gordon said.

Hart also made a pair of good pad saves at the end of the second period to keep Philadelphia ahead 3-1.

Hart preserved the victory with a strong save of Martin Frk’s slap shot from the left circle with 10 seconds remaining in regulation.

“That was a great first game for him,” Gordon said.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

• Gavin Long scored 19 points while Coleman Wooten had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle Pacific (4-3) in a 76-59 home victory over Concordia (9-5) of California, which was riding an eight-game win streak. Long hit 7 of 11 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from three-point range and had eight rebounds. Harry Cavell added 16 points for the Falcons.

SOUNDERS FC 2

• David Estrada was released after he led S2 in goals (11) and games (33) in 2018. The veteran also served as the assistant coach for the Sounders FC Academy.