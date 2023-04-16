Perfect day to come inside for a big Pacific Division battle!

Those would be Andy Eide’s final public words, tweeted two hours before suffering a stroke in the Climate Pledge Arena press box before a Kraken game against the Edmonton Oilers on March 18. But the sentiment in Eide’s tweet applied to most days of his final decade when he discovered his true calling and fulfillment among indoor rinks of the greater Seattle region.

Eide, 53, who died Friday without ever fully regaining consciousness, had fallen in love with hockey ever since attending Seattle Thunderbirds junior games as a student at Juanita High School in Kirkland. It was there that he formed the background knowledge for an eventual late-in-life career switch that saw him cover that Western Hockey League team and eventually the Kraken for various media outlets once Seattle was granted an NHL expansion franchise.

Eide, somewhat by default, found himself thrust into a void vacated decades prior by Royal Brougham and Hy Zimmerman, the last of the region’s hockey-writing greats. With major professional hockey on the horizon, Eide became the sport’s go-to local writing voice.

“He was the hockey media before there ever were any hockey media,” said John Barr, founder of the NHL to Seattle website, who spent years pushing for the city to be awarded a franchise. “He was talking about hockey before anybody else was. Who knows what impact he had on the franchise, directly or indirectly, but he helped.

“He helped facilitate a hockey market when there wasn’t an NHL team. He had some influence in creating the market that was here before the Kraken.”

Barr met Eide at a 2012 hockey panel event at The Angry Beaver bar in Greenwood. They became fast friends, working on what Barr termed “the cause” to land a local NHL franchise.

Eide was still working for a local housing authority, facilitating financial assistance for those in need. He was only partway through an early-40s career switch that saw him taking a long-desired shot at covering hockey.

“He carved out his own career that way because he wasn’t making a lot of money when he started and he still had to maintain a second job,” Barr said. “But by the time the Kraken came here he was doing it full-time. In a way, he wanted to become a great hockey writer and did and got to live the dream by covering an NHL team for two years.”

Upon his death, Eide was the Seattle-based NHL.com correspondent and doing freelance work for the Kraken while continuing podcast and written work with Sound of Hockey — the rebranded name of Barr’s NHL to Seattle website.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Eide moved with his mother, Donna, to Los Angeles as a toddler, then relocated to Kirkland early in grade school.

After graduating from Juanita, Eide attended Washington State University and then Western Washington University, earning a history degree. Still, his yearslong hockey fandom and desire to cover the sport beckoned, even as he built his housing authority career.

Eide began writing on the side for The Hockey Writers website and in July 2012 approached then-Thunderbirds communications director Ian Henry about covering the team.

“When he and I met, he told me that he wanted to cover the NHL when it came to Seattle,” said Henry, who spent the next nine years sitting beside Eide in press boxes. “He did his time covering the juniors, learning his craft because he believed the NHL was coming to Seattle. He did a great job covering the Thunderbirds and a great job covering the Kraken.”

Eide’s junior hockey coverage morphed into a regular writing gig for MyNorthwest.com and broadened coverage. He traveled the Northwest region by car to junior games in Everett, Eastern Washington, Portland, Oregon and British Columbia.

Once, having covered an Everett Silvertips playoff game in Kennewick, Eide was the late-night passenger in a car being driven back to Seattle postgame. The vehicle swerved to avoid a deer, left the highway and rolled over.

Eide suffered a broken nose but he and the driver avoided more serious injury. He was back covering the team two days later.

By 2017, Eide was part of a group-wide layoff at his housing authority job, pushing him into full-time hockey work. A group headed by David Bonderman and Jerry Bruckheimer received permission that year to apply for NHL expansion and Eide soon began writing stories for NHL.com.

Barr around that time had brought Darren Brown in to co-host a podcast on his website, but wanted Eide to join them.

“So, that was how we met,” Brown said. “And I very quickly learned that hockey was even more of his life than it was mine. Which, at that point, I didn’t think there were any bigger hockey fans in Seattle than me.”

But it wasn’t until after Eide’s stroke that Brown fully appreciated his friend’s impact on local hockey.

“What really blew my mind was the outpouring from the hockey community here and how many people he touched in some way,” Brown said. “Whether that’s from directly knowing them or hearing his voice on podcasts, or radio or TV broadcasts or reading something that he wrote that really taught them about the game.”

That community respect was evidenced by the nearly $60,000 raised to cover Eide’s medical bills on a GoFundMe page started by his family. Contributors included the Thunderbirds and brothers Tim and Tod Leiweke, who’d spearheaded the Climate Pledge Arena redevelopment and the Kraken franchise’s launch.

“He was actually a guy that learned the game in his adult life really,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said. “I remember him telling me he fell in love with hockey through the Thunderbirds. He claimed that was his first love affair.

“He was just a nice, gentle giant and a pleasant guy to be around. When he asked for something, it was always a pleasure to help.”

And that’s why the timing of Eide’s death, on the eve of covering his first Kraken playoff series, hit as hard as it did.

“I think why this is so sad is he took this kind of leap of faith,” said Eide’s brother Jonathan, one of three surviving immediate family members along with their mother and another brother, Chris. “I think in the back of his mind he always wanted to be a writer. But for whatever reason he just wasn’t confident enough to do it or couldn’t see the right path.

“Obviously, getting the jump a little late in life was kind of daunting,” he added. “But I think he was kind of on the precipice of making it. This was his life and he really loved it.”

And eventually, those who loved him can take some solace knowing Eide did succeed however briefly at his NHL writing goal. And that, just like some of the most revered past figures from his favorite sport — Joe Hall, Howie Morenz, Bill Masterton, and Brad McCrimmon among them — he died working at something he was born to do.