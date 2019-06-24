Symetra Life Insurance has been named the first founding partner and sponsor of Seattle’s incoming National Hockey League franchise and will be featured prominently at the team’s arena and training facility.

NHL Seattle and the Oak View Group announced Monday the Bellevue-based company, founded in 1957, will also be the title sponsor of one of the premium clubs inside a rebuilt KeyArena when it opens again in summer 2021. A naming sponsor has yet to be announced for the $930 million arena — which NHL Seattle and OVG for now have dubbed “New Arena at Seattle Center’’ — but the Symetra brand will be displayed throughout its interior.

In addition, the brand will appear on the ice and dasher boards at the Northgate Ice Center, the $85 million training facility being built at the site of the Northgate Mall and also expected to open in 2021.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A news release issued Monday by NHL Seattle, OVG and Symetra states they will announce later this year a series of community and philanthropic programs.

“Symetra is committed to investing in and improving the community and they are the perfect fit for what we’ve been working on,’’ OVG co-founder Tim Leiweke said in the release. “We feel that a partnership between our organizations will provide tremendous value across the Pacific Northwest.’’

Symetra CEO Margaret Meister said in the same release: “The New Arena at Seattle Center will transform the face of sports and entertainment in the Pacific Northwest and we’re pleased to be the first to support these efforts.

“Our partnership with OVG and NHL Seattle will help us reach our customers while giving us a great platform to elevate our brand awareness.’’

NHL Seattle president and CEO Tod Leiweke said the deal is a “great start’’ to the new team — which launches in October 2021 — having a core of key partners that support commitment to the community.