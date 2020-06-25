Amazon has purchased the KeyArena naming rights, but the venue will be known as Climate Pledge Arena, rather than using the company’s name.

The arena, home to the city’s incoming NHL franchise and WNBA’s Storm, will be powered 100% by renewable electricity and seek to achieve a zero carbon footprint. NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke said in an interview Thursday that the arena aims to produce zero waste, will source food locally and reduce all plastics by 2024.

He said the team had long been looking into increasing “sustainability” within the arena, but added that the Amazon deal takes things to a different level.

“I never dreamed that we would have this type of platform,” he said.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced the deal and posted a rendering on Instagram.

“We’ve secured naming rights to the historic arena previously known as KeyArena. Instead of naming it after Amazon, we’re calling it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change,” Bezos said in a release. “We look forward to working together with Oak View Group, a new Climate Pledge signatory, and NHL Seattle to inspire global climate action.”

This story will be updated.