For the third consecutive week, and the 12th time in his career, Hart was named the goalie of the week in the Western Hockey League. Hart had two victories last week, one his franchise-record 23rd career shutout.

He currently leads the WHL in goals-against average at 1.46 and save percentage at .956.

Hart, a 19-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alberta, was selected in the second round, 48th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL draft.

GONZAGA BASKETBALL

• Zach Norvell Jr., a redshirt freshman from Chicago, was selected as the West Coast Conference player of the week. Norvell scored 38 points for the now 12th-ranked Zags in victories over Incarnate Word and Creighton. He hit 14 of 23 shots, and had 10 rebounds and eight assists. Teammate Johnathan Williams won the honor last week.

• After averaging 24.5 points and nine rebounds in two victories, Jill Barta was named the women’s WCC player of the week. The junior from Fairfield, Mont., scored 30 points with seven rebounds against Portland State. It was her fifth career game with 30 or more points, setting a school record. Nationally, Barta is 17th in double-doubles, 28th in points per game and 30th in rebounds per game.

REIGN

• Seattle Reign player Rumi Utsugi was one of 23 players selected for Japan’s national team that will play in the AEFF E-1 Championship. For the Reign in 2017, she played in 20 matches, started 18 and scored one goal with two assists.