By
Seattle Times photo staff
Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Sounders use 15 minutes of lunacy for epic rally, spot in MLS Cup final
- Seahawks mailbag: What's wrong with Russell Wilson? And where are Mychal Kendricks and John Ursua?
- Sound the Alarms! Sounders FC mounts incredible rally to win Western Conference title 3-2
- Community helping keep The Angry Beaver, 'Seattle's Original Hockey Bar,' stay afloat
- The Seahawks' loss to the Giants was humiliating — and it all starts with Russell Wilson
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.