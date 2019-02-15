BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Hitchon scored a career-high 21 points with five 3-pointers and Canisius held on to beat Fairfield 72-68 on Friday night and take over first place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
With Monmouth’s loss to Rider on Friday, the Golden Griffins (12-13, 9-4) grabbed a half-game lead over the Hawks (9-5).
Trailing by seven with 1:18 to go, Fairfield (7-19, 4-10) cut the Golden Griffins’ lead to 70-68 on Taj Benning’s 3-pointer and two free throws by Neftali Alvarez. But Canisius’ Malik Johnson scored the game’s final points on a pair of free throws with 12.5 seconds left.
Jalanni White added 16 points for Canisius with Johnson dishing seven assists, his sixth straight game of at least seven. Canisius made 10 of 25 from the arc.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Washington football 2019 signing day superlatives: Who's the biggest get? The biggest sleeper?
- The Pac-12's optics get even worse following report on conference's TV network | Matt Calkins
- There’s no challenge too great for Teresa Buchholz — a Seattle U dancer born without arms. Just don’t call her inspiring. WATCH
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin are an elite duo, but the Seahawks could look to add a third receiver | 2019 position analysis
Jesus Cruz scored 18 points to lead the Stags. Jonathan Kasibabu added 16 points and Alvarez 14.