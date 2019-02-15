ARE, Sweden (AP) — Marcel Hirscher looks to have shrugged off illness and is slated to compete in the giant slalom at the world championships.
The seven-time overall World Cup champion from Austria will be the fifth skier on the course in the first leg.
Hirscher has been dealing with flu-like symptoms that forced him to cancel a news conference on Wednesday. On Thursday, he hit the slopes for a few practice runs but also spent time in bed, saying he had a “sore throat and a runny nose.”
Hirscher is the reigning world and Olympic champion at giant slalom. He is also scheduled to compete in the slalom on Sunday.
The first run begins at 2:15 p.m. local time (1315 GMT). The second run starts at 5:45 p.m. local time (1645 GMT).
