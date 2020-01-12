SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Abby Hipp scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Alexa Willard scored 12 and No. 20-ranked Missouri State beat Northern Iowa 80-66 on Sunday.

The Bears have now won five straight following a 64-52 loss to then 17th-ranked Gonzaga.

Northern Iowa’s lone lead came at the outset when Karli Rucker made a 3-pointer 29 seconds in. Missouri State (14-2, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference) then ran off 13 straight and finished the first quarter up 20-11.

Brice Calip’s jump shot 6:56 before halftime put the Bears up 31-20 and they were up double digits until Rucker’s jumper with 8:06 left in third made it 45-36. Hipp made a 3 roughly 21/2 minutes later and Missouri State led by double digits the rest of the way. Calip added 11 points.

Rucker led Northern Iowa (9-5, 1-2) with 14 points and Abby Gerrits scored 13 off the bench.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25