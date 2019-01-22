OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Darcy Kuemper stopped 25 shots.

Bobby Ryan and Ryan Dzingel had the goals for the Senators. Craig Anderson, making his second start after missing 12 games with a concussion, finished with 30 saves.

The Coyotes led 3-1 to start the third period, but Ottawa made it a one-goal game when Dzingel scored his 20th at the seven-minute mark.

Mark Stone had a great chance for the equalizer, but was unable to get a decent shot off in time.

Trailing 1-0, the Senators tied the game in the opening minutes of the second. Dzingel made a great pass to Ryan, who made no mistake in beating Kuemper high glove side.

Arizona wasted no time regaining the lead, scoring twice in a span of three minutes.

Hinostroza got his second of the game as he took a bounce off the end boards and squeezed the puck behind Anderson.

Stepan made it 3-1 when he completed a nice give-and-go with Richard Panik.

The Coyotes opened the scoring midway through the period as they took advantage of Brady Tkachuk’s turnover. Panik intercepted Tkachuk’s pass and sent the puck to Hinostroza, who was all alone at the side of the net.

The win did prove costly for the Coyotes as captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson left the game with a lower-body injury and Niklas Hjalmarsson exited early in the third after taking a puck to the face.

NOTES: The Senators were without Ben Harpur and Colin White, while Rudolfs Balcers was a healthy scratch. … Ilya Lyubushkin and Laurent Dauphin were healthy scratches for the Coyotes.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Back in action Wednesday at Montreal.

Senators: Off until Feb. 1 when they take on Pittsburgh.

___

