ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 25 of her career-high 35 points in the first half and No. 25 Michigan rolled to a 95-62 win over Oakland on Friday night.

Hillmon finished 16 of 24 from the field. She was 12 of 18 in the first half when the Wolverines (2-0) shot 54% to roll to a 52-26 lead. Oakland shot 32%.

Hillmon capped a late 12-0 run in the first quarter after three straight 3-pointers, two by Michelle Sidor and the Wolverines led 32-19 after one quarter. Hillmon had a three-point play to cap a 9-0 run early in the second quarter.

Hailey Brown, Leigha Brown and Sidor scored 11 points each for the Wolverines. Sidor hit three 3-pointers on four attempts as Michigan went 8 of 16 behind the stripe and finished up at 52% from the field. Michigan had a 53-20 advantage on the boards, 21-6 on the offensive end.

Kahlaijah Dean led the Golden Grizzlies (0-1) with 12 points.

