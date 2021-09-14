DETROIT (AP) — Derek Hill hit a leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning, giving the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night and snapping the Brewers’ five-game win streak.

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out against Bryan Garcia (2-1) in the 11th before Christian Yelich grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Hill fell behind 0-2 while trying to bunt Victor Reyes to third, then lined Hunter Strickland’s next pitch into right-center for a game-winning double.

The Tigers had a good chance in the ninth inning. Brewers closer Josh Hader walked Jonathan Schoop, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera to load the bases with one out, and then struck out Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase to force extra innings.

The game started as a pitching duel between Wily Peralta and Freddy Peralta. They each put up six scoreless innings in less than 90 minutes. Detroit’s Alex Lange was coming out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh when the game was stopped for a 1 hour, 49 minutes due to rain.

The Brewers had runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings, but couldn’t get another hit.

Jeimer Candelario led off the fifth with Detroit’s first hit — a bloop single to left — but Eric Haase grounded into a double play, and the game remained scoreless.

The Tigers had runners on first and second in the sixth, but Grossman popped up a 3-0 pitch to end the inning moments before the rain started.

Neither team threatened in the first two innings after the delay, leaving the game scoreless going to the ninth. Soto pitched a perfect top of the inning.

After Detroit failed to score in the ninth, the teams stranded runners on third in the 10th.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RF Avisail Garcia left the game after the top of the sixth inning with lower back spasms.

FIRST MEETING

While both Peraltas have played large portions of their careers for the Brewers, this was the first time they appeared in the same game. Wily left the Brewers after the 2017 season, while Freddy joined them in 2018. Wily faced the Brewers once in 2018 while pitching for the Royals, but Freddy didn’t pitch.

EARLY NIGHT

With schools back in session, the Tigers have moved to 6:40 p.m. starts on weekday nights, instead of the usual 7:10. The plan is to make it easier for kids to attend games on school nights.

UP NEXT

The teams will finish their two-game series on Wednesday afternoon, with Detroit rookie Matt Manning (3-6, 6.14) facing Brandon Woodruff (9-8, 2.48).

