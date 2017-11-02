The Eagles, which won the Class 4A title last year, are headed into state ranked No. 1, and it looks like they’ll battle Camas for the title once again.

Talk to anyone on the Issaquah girls cross-country team, or coach Gwen Robertson, who has been an assistant or head coach at the school for the last 34 years, and they will tell you about something they call the process.

The process simply is about preparing the right way and leaving everything on the course.

Last year, that process resulted in a state championship for the girls team for the first time since 1988.

State cross country When: Saturday (Race Schedule: Wheelchair, 9:30 a.m.; 1B/2B Girls, 10 a.m.; 1A Girls, 10:30 a.m.; 2A Girls, 11 a.m.; 1B/2B Boys, 11:30 a.m.; 1A Boys, noon; 3A Girls, 12:30 p.m.; 4A Girls, 1 p.m.; 2A Boys, 1:30 p.m.; 3A Boys, 2 p.m.; 4A Boys, 2:30 p.m.) Where: Sun Willows Golf Course (Pasco) Follow along: On Twitter, @morrow_jeff and @wiaawa Top storylines: Bellarmine Prep ran away with the Class 4A boys title a year ago, but its top two finishers graduated. Central Valley, which finished second, 35 points behind the Lions, returns all five runners that scored and are ranked No. 1 in the state. ... The Edmonds-Woodway girls were second behind Holy Names (thanks to two-time champ Jordan Oakes) last year in the Class 3A race. The Warriors are ranked third, behind North Central of Spokane and Snohomish, this year. ... The Northwest School girls enter the state meet ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. They won the state title last year. Five athletes to watch: Boys: James Mwaura, Lincoln: The senior won his first cross-country state championship last season and comes into this year’s state meet with the top Class 3A time in the state this year. Daniel Maton, Camas: Maton finished eighth in the 4A race a year ago, but comes into this year’s race with the top 4A time in the state this year by over 13 seconds. Cade Brown, Bellingham: The senior finished 31st a year ago in the 2A race, but enters this year’s state meet with the top 2A boys time in the state. Girls: Taylor Roe, Lake Stevens: The junior is looking for her third consecutive 4A girls championship, winning as a freshman at Kamiak and a sophomore at Lake Stevens. Yukino Parle, Edmonds-Woodway: The Edmonds-Woodway senior comes into this year’s event with the top 3A girls time in the state this season. Favorites: 4A Boys: Central Valley; 3A Boys: Kamiakin; 2A Boys: Sehome; 1A Boys: Medical Lake; 1B/2B: Boys: Northwest Christian-Lacey; 4A Girls: Issaquah; 3A Girls: North Central; 2A Girls: Selah; 1A Girls: Northwest; 1B/2B Girls: Liberty Bell. Last: North Central of Spokane is looking to make it an even dozen. The boys team has won 11 consecutive Class 3A state titles. The Indians are ranked third in the state coaches poll behind Kamiakin and Interlake. Aaron Lommers

With all five runners that scored points at the state meet returning this season, along with freshman Julia David-Smith, who has become the team’s top runner this season, it seems the Eagles have an excellent shot to repeat.

But you won’t catch them making any predictions about this year’s state meet, which takes place Saturday in Pasco. It’s still all about the process.

“One of the things we never do is say one of our goals is to win state,” Robertson said. “That’s kind of a dream outcome that’s dependent on other people as well as our own.

“I have a philosophy that if you’re healthy, everybody takes care of business and you have the talent, good things will happen. I’ve seen it over and over again, so you focus on going in there and doing what you need to do to run your best so that you can come home happy regardless of the outcome.”

The Eagles executed the process magnificently a year ago, but the championship was a bit of a surprise.

“It was absolutely unexpected,” senior Sami Corman said. “We went into it just wanting to PR (personal record). It was kind of a strong season from the get-go, but we just took it one meet at a time. By the time we got to the state meet we knew that we had a lot of potential, but we were definitely not expecting to win.”

Corman placed 14th at state last season.

This year, the Eagles are ranked No. 1 and won’t be sneaking up on anyone. Camas, the team they beat out for the title in 2016, could prove to be their stiffest competition. Like the Eagles, the second-ranked Papermakers return all five of their runners who scored points a year ago.

But the Eagles insist the biggest competition they have is themselves.

“It was definitely really exciting knowing when we won last year that we wouldn’t be losing anyone,” said senior Kenna Clawson, who placed ninth at last year’s state meet. “That definitely helped the excitement for this year, but we still have to do the same training, work on the process and keep focused.”

Though the Eagles aren’t necessarily thinking about repeating, there is no question they are a stronger team than they were a year ago. All of the members of the team have improved on their personal-best times this season, some by up to 30 seconds. The addition of David-Smith has a lot to do with that.

“I think once there is one person who is fast, it definitely pulls the other people up,” senior Lauren Haas said. “I’ve definitely seen that this year. Everyone has PR’d by a good amount, by like 30 seconds. That’s not a small amount. I think that has a lot to do with her coming on to the team. It pushes everybody.”

The relationship between David-Smith, who has the state’s second-best Class 4A girls time this season, and the older girls on the team has been give-and-take, and it has benefited both sides.

“I feel like I fit in, but I’m also like a little baby,” David-Smith said with a laugh. “It’s nice having four senior leaders guide me. They experienced high school and they know a lot of stuff and they just kind of pass on their knowledge to me.”

And David-Smith’s undeniable talent helps push her older teammates.

“They know it’s helped them,” Robertson said. “They kind of knew how good she was. Instead of being intimidated by it, they embraced it and they said, ‘We’re going to be better. She’s going to make us better.’ And she has.”

It’s all part of the process. And after 34 years, the process is still enjoyable for Robertson.

“It’s fun,” Robertson said. “When you do it as long as I’ve done it, you never get too high and you never get too low. It’s never about me, and it should never be about me. It should be about those kids and what they accomplish and achieve, and it makes me feel so good when I see the big smiles on their faces when they’re done.

“It’s fun to watch kids achieve. That’s really what I’m here for.”