The Falcons blast Graham-Kapowsin 49-17 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals, advancing to the semifinals where Sumner awaits.

SPANAWAY — Woodinville’s defense is designed to create nightmares. It will be a while before Graham-Kapowsin shakes off the one it endured Saturday.

The Eagles made six trips into the red zone in its Class 4A state tournament quarterfinal game. Only twice did G-K score a touchdown. Woodinville’s noted “Dark Side” defense bent but didn’t break, sparking a 49-17 win at Art Crate Field.

“They jumped on us and bad things happened,” G-K coach Eric Kurle said.

Woodinville (12-0) is back in the semifinals for the first time since 2011. It plays Sumner (11-2), which beat Monroe 56-14, in the state semifinals.

“This team is motivated,” Woodinville quarterback Jaden Sheffey said. “We wanted to come out here with high energy and high intensity; that’s what we worked on all week in practice. You saw that out there on the field. All these guys (teammates), they worked hard and deserve this.”

Woodinville outscored Graham-Kapowsin 21-10 in the opening half. Senior Brett Accimus had a 52-yard touchdown run to begin the onslaught. Also in the half, Sheffey had a 19-yard touchdown pass and 5-yard touchdown run.

Meanwhile, Falcons defensive back Nash Fouch, a Montana commit, picked off G-K quarterback Dylan Morris. And the Eagles had a solid 64-yard drive stuffed at the 3-yard line for a turnover on downs in the second quarter.

Morris, a Washington commit, was 17-of-32 passing for 181 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He left with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter after sustaining an apparent left ankle injury.

“To win the way we did feels great,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “Our guys physically took over the game. I don’t think there was really any question. Once our guys dominated and took control of the line of scrimmage, we knew it was going to be a good night.”

There was little doubt. But that didn’t soften Maxwell’s play-calling.

Graham-Kapowsin fumbled on the kickoff to open the second half, and Accimus scored on a 43-yard run. Woodinville then recovered an onside kick and Sheffey passed to senior Tyler Owens for a 35-yard score with 10:45 left in the third quarter.

Accimus finished with 193 yards rushing on 12 carries with two touchdowns.

When the scoreboard clock hit 9:00 left in the game, Art Crate Field staff began deflating a 50-foot Eagle in the south end zone. It laid flat on its face just as Falcons defenders Quinn Schreyer and Jared Eisenbarth wrestled Morris into a fourth sack of the night at the 8:50 mark.

Woodinville filled the visitors’ stands and the Falcons turned the celebration up a notch at the defensive play.

“We’re absolutely thrilled,” Maxwell said.