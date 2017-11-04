No. 1 Falcons, as they have all season, rely on defense to beat the Bears 28-7 in the Class 4A state preliminary round.

There’s no panic and always trust for the top-ranked Woodinville High School football team.

A lot of that has to do with the way the Falcons rarely crack on defense.

Woodinville didn’t panic despite being in a scoreless game with Olympia inside the last minute of the first half. The Falcons got a late first-half score, thanks to an interception, and the defense did the rest in a 28-7 victory over the Bears (5-5) on Saturday night in a Class 4A state preliminary-round game at Pop Keeney Stadium.

The Falcons (10-0), who reached the state quarterfinals the last two seasons, qualify for state and will host Kentwood (8-2), the NPSL Cascade Division’s No. 1 seed, Saturday at 7 p.m.

“I think the weather put a little effect on (the game), but I mean we just lost our rhythm at the beginning offensively,” said Brett Accimus, who doubles as a running back and strong safety and finished with 74 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 carries. “Then, after halftime, we got things rolling. We made some adjustments and just came out firing. It starts up front with our O-line, and they just started firing and made it happen for us.”

Falcons linebacker Miles Mustrade tipped, bobbled and then secured an interception of a Ketner Young pass in Woodinville territory with 46 seconds showing before intermission. Mustrade, once he gathered in the ball, returned it 9 yards to the Olympia 49, and five plays later the Falcons were up 7-0 on a 2-yard TD run on a delayed draw by Matt Jones at the 19-second mark before the half.

On the five-play, 49-yard drive, which took just 27 seconds, running back Brett Accimus broke off a 31-yard gain to the Bears’ 4-yard line. Two plays later, Jones was celebrating in the end zone.

Before that march, Woodinville had been limited to 61 yards rushing and 41 yards passing. By the end of the half, the Falcons led in total offense 165 yards to 31, allowing exactly zero yards rushing at the break.

“(Defense) is a good group,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “We have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing out there. We have a lot of trust in all phases of our game, but (defense) is certainly a strong group and they trust each other out there.”

Sophomore cornerback Cage Schenk finished with a pair of interceptions for the Falcons and defensed several deep throws by Olympia, batting down two passes.

“Even though he’s a sophomore, he’s a stud,” Accimus said of the 5-foot-8, 150-pound Schenk. “He’s probably the best athlete on our team, even though he’s 5-6. We can always trust him one-on-one out there on an island against any receiver in the state.”