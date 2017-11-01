Camas, which had been No. 1 all season, lost last week, which means the Falcons will take the top ranking into the playoffs.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Woodinville Falcons (9-0)
Last week: Beat North Creek 44-14.
Next: Olympia
2. Richland Bombers (9-0)
Last week: Beat Hanford 50-0.
Next: Mead
3. Puyallup Vikings (8-1)
Last week: Beat Bellarmine Prep 35-28.
Next: Auburn Mountainview
4. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (8-1)
Last week: Beat Rogers 70-41.
Next:Todd Beamer
5. Enumclaw Hornets (8-1)
Last week: Beat Auburn Mountainview 42-3.
Next: Skyline
6. Lake Stevens Vikings (8-1)
Last week: Beat Monroe 38-12.
Next: Kentlake
7. Union Titans (8-1)
Last week: Beat Camas 14-13.
Next: Tahoma
8. Camas Papermakers (8-1)
Last week: Lost to Union 14-13.
Next: at Auburn Riverside
9. Chiawana Riverhawks (7-2)
Last week: Beat Walla Walla 47-7..
Next: at Gonzaga Prep
10. Monroe Bearcats (8-1)
Last week: Lost to Lake Stevens 38-12.
Next: Mount Si
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (8-0)
Last week: Idle.
Next: Stanwood
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (7-1)
Last week: Idle.
Next: Shadle Park
3. Kamiakin Braves (8-1)
Last week: Beat Southridge 56-20.
Next: Lakes
4. Lincoln Abes (8-1)
Last week: Beat Stadium 49-14.
Next: Lakeside
5. Ferndale Golden Eagles (9-0)
Last week: Beat Marysville-Getchell 62-7.
Next: Ballard
6. Bellevue Wolverines (8-1)
Last week: Beat Lake Washington 45-13.
Next: Hudson’s Bay
7. Timberline Blazers (9-0)
Last week: Beat Peninsula 51-14.
Next: Stadium
8. Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (8-1)
Last week: Beat Snohomish 38-17.
Next: Gig Harbor
9. Bethel Braves (8-1)
Last week: Beat Lakes 21-19.
Next: Yelm
10. Oak Harbor Wildcats (8-1)
Last week: Beat Marysville-Pilchuck 47-23.
Next: Seattle Prep
Class 2A Top 10
1. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (8-1)
Last week: Beat Cedarcrest 54-0.
Next: Lakewood
2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (7-2)
Last week: Beat WF West 44-3.
Next: Washougal
3. North Kitsap Vikings (8-0)
Last week: Idle.
Next: Eatonville
4. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (9-0)
Last week: Beat Clarkston 24-0.
Next: Ephrata
5. Hockinson Hawks (9-0)
Last week: Beat R.A. Long 49-6.
Next: Aberdeen
6. Selah Vikings (8-0)
Last week: Beat Othello 52-0.
Next: Bye
7. Liberty Patriots (7-1)
Last week: Idle.
Next: at Burlington-Edison
8. WF West Bearcats (7-2)
Last week: Lost to Tumwater 44-3.
Next: Woodland
9. Fife Trojans (8-1)
Last week: Lost to Steilacoom 52-27.
Next: Sequim
10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs (6-3)
Last week: Beat Anacortes 42-6.
Next: Lynden
