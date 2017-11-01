Camas, which had been No. 1 all season, lost last week, which means the Falcons will take the top ranking into the playoffs.

Class 4A Top 10

1. Woodinville Falcons  (9-0)

Last week: Beat North Creek 44-14.

Next: Olympia

2. Richland Bombers (9-0)

Last week: Beat Hanford 50-0.

Next: Mead

3. Puyallup Vikings (8-1)

Last week: Beat Bellarmine Prep 35-28.

Next: Auburn Mountainview

4. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (8-1)

Last week: Beat Rogers 70-41.

Next:Todd Beamer

5. Enumclaw Hornets (8-1)

Last week: Beat Auburn Mountainview 42-3.

Next: Skyline

6. Lake Stevens Vikings (8-1)

Last week: Beat Monroe 38-12.

Next: Kentlake

7. Union Titans (8-1)

Last week: Beat Camas 14-13.

Next: Tahoma

8. Camas Papermakers (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Union 14-13.

Next: at Auburn Riverside

9. Chiawana Riverhawks (7-2)

Last week: Beat Walla Walla 47-7..

Next: at Gonzaga Prep

10.  Monroe Bearcats (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Lake Stevens 38-12.

Next: Mount Si

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (8-0)

Last week: Idle.

Next: Stanwood

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (7-1)

Last week: Idle.

Next: Shadle Park

3. Kamiakin Braves (8-1)

Last week: Beat Southridge 56-20.

Next: Lakes

4. Lincoln Abes (8-1)

Last week: Beat Stadium 49-14.

Next: Lakeside

5. Ferndale Golden Eagles (9-0)

Last week: Beat Marysville-Getchell 62-7.

Next: Ballard

6. Bellevue Wolverines (8-1)

Last week: Beat Lake Washington 45-13.

Next: Hudson’s Bay

7. Timberline Blazers (9-0)

Last week: Beat Peninsula 51-14.

Next: Stadium

8. Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (8-1)

Last week: Beat Snohomish 38-17.

Next: Gig Harbor

9. Bethel Braves (8-1)

Last week: Beat Lakes 21-19.

Next: Yelm

10. Oak Harbor Wildcats (8-1)

Last week: Beat Marysville-Pilchuck 47-23.

Next: Seattle Prep

Class 2A Top 10

1. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (8-1)

Last week: Beat Cedarcrest 54-0.

Next: Lakewood

2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (7-2)

Last week: Beat WF West 44-3.

Next: Washougal

3. North Kitsap Vikings (8-0)

Last week: Idle.

Next: Eatonville

4. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (9-0)

Last week: Beat Clarkston 24-0.

Next: Ephrata

5. Hockinson Hawks (9-0)

Last week: Beat R.A. Long 49-6.

Next: Aberdeen

6. Selah Vikings (8-0)

Last week: Beat Othello 52-0.

Next: Bye

7. Liberty Patriots (7-1)

Last week: Idle.

Next: at Burlington-Edison

8. WF West Bearcats (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Tumwater 44-3.

Next: Woodland

9. Fife Trojans (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Steilacoom 52-27.

Next: Sequim

10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs (6-3)

Last week: Beat Anacortes 42-6.

Next: Lynden

