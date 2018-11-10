A big defensive stand helped the Falcons to a 34-21 win and a quarterfinal matchup against Gonzaga Prep.

The true challenge for Woodinville didn’t happen until late in the third quarter.

The second-seeded Falcons were up 20 points in their Class 4A state football tournament opener against No. 15 Skyview, but the visitors used big passes and a fumble recovery to breathe life back into the game at Pop Keeney Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Woodinville was ready, stopping a score after the turnover and collecting an interception with 1:44 remaining to seal a 34-21 win. The Falcons (10-1) advance to the quarterfinals where it will face No. 7 seed Gonzaga Prep (9-2) next week.

“We knew it was coming. They weren’t going to come out in the second half and lay over,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “They did a nice job of making things tough in the second half, for sure.”

Woodinville took a 31-7 lead into halftime. Skyview (6-5) used a pass-first offense to get back into the game. Storm junior quarterback Yaroslav Duvalko hit junior Mason Wheeler for a 13-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 31-14 with 8:32 left in the third quarter.

On defense, the Storm held the Falcons to a 36-yard field goal by junior Blake Glessner. Then Duvalko carved up the defense again with passes of 10 and 24 yards before a 35-yard touchdown pass to Wheeler with 42 seconds left in the quarter.

Woodinville fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, and Skyview senior Robert Mosley came up with the ball. But the Falcons’ defense dug in, the quarter ending on a sack by Woodinville senior Aiden Colley for a loss of five yards.

Glessner deflected a pass in the red zone, and Skyview was called for a holding infraction that slowed the momentum from the fumble recovery. After three consecutive incomplete passes, the Storm missed a 39-yard field goal attempt with 10:06 left in the fourth quarter.

It proved to be the last chance to challenge Woodinville.

“They kept moving the ball and it was tough,” said Glessner, who also made a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter. “We finally stopped them, and now we’re ready to move on to the next one.”

Gonzaga Prep advanced by defeating Eastlake 56-51 on Saturday in Spokane. The Bullpups and Falcons facing each other in the quarterfinals is a rematch of the 2015 game that Gonzaga Prep won 28-18 en route to its state championship.

This year, Woodinville will host.

“I’m glad they have to come over to our place this time,” said Maxwell, whose team placed second in state last year. “Gonzaga Prep is a good option, physical football team. We’ll have our hands full. But when our guys have been challenged this year — Bothell, Mount Si — we’ve had opportunities to make plays and they’ve done it. There’s confidence in each other that they will do it and they have.”