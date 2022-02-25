MILL CREEK — Scott Bullock had seen enough on tape to know Woodinville’s Class 4A regional girls basketball game on Friday night would provide his Falcons a challenge.

And for just over a half, Woodinville got everything it wanted from the Bellarmine Lions. But less than a minute into the third quarter, the Falcons put the hammer down on both ends of the floor and sprinted away to an 85-61 victory.

“The girls pretty much put on a clinic in that third quarter,” said Bullock, the Woodinville coach. “We were looking at each other like, what’s going on?”

What was happening was a decisive 20-0 run that covered almost seven of the eight minutes of the third quarter as the Falcons (23-1) extended a one-point lead to essentially put the regional victory and the first-round bye for the state tournament that begins on Wednesday in the books.

Bellarmine Prep, the No. 8 seed, will play either Inglemoor or Camas in a first-round game at the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday at 2 p.m. No. 1 Woodinville plays a quarterfinal at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“It’s great because we get to rest a little more than play,” Woodinville’s Tatum Thompson said.

During a competitive first half, Thompson carried much of the offensive load for Woodinville. The Falcons senior found her way into the middle of the active Lions zone, making a variety of short-range jumpers and layups to score 14 of her game-high 26 points over the first eight minutes.

While Woodinville dominated the inside scoring and on the boards, Bellarmine stayed close with its outside shooting. The Lions made five three-pointers in the first 16 minutes and despite giving up the game’s first five points, trailed by just four, 39-35 at the break.

“I know we made some threes,” Bellarmine interim coach Kabre Keller said. “But we play better when we have more layups. That’s what happened tonight. They had more rebounds and layups.”

Bellarmine’s sixth three-pointer of the game that tightened the affair as much as it could. With 7 minutes, 38 seconds to play in the third quarter, Keiara Christensen made that shot for the Lions (16-5) to get Bellarmine with one, 39-38.

Christensen scored Bellarmine’s next two points, making two free throws, with 2:03 left in the quarter. In between, the Lions turned the ball over seven times and Woodinville poured in nine field goals as part of a 20-0 run that extended the Falcons advantage to 59-38.

“Those kids can score,” Bullock said. “So, a really exciting first half. But we knew we could take it to another level, and that’s what we talked about at the half. And they came out, the defense in the third quarter, to extend the lead and pretty much finish the game.”

Woodinville held Bellarmine to just eight total points in that third quarter, all of them coming from Christensen who finished with a team-leading 20 points. That total tied the Lions’ season-low for any quarter this season as they got outscored 25-8 and faced a 64-43 deficit entering the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, the offensive attack became balanced for Woodinville, with Thompson leading four Falcons in double figures. Brooke Beresford had 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Veronica Sheffey scored 19 points and Jaecy Eggers added 14 points and grabbed eight offensive boards.