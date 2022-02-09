SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by classifications, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Pasco (5), 19-0, 75, 1

(tie) Woodinville (3), 19-1, 75, 2

3. Tahoma, 17-2, 60, 3

4. Lake Stevens, 17-2, 50, 5

5. Sumner, 18-2, 48, 4

6. Camas, 13-6, 34, 7

(tie) Eastlake, 18-2, 34, 6

8. Emerald Ridge, 14-4, 20, 8

9. Gonzaga Prep, 17-3, 19, 9

10. Chiawana, 15-5,16, 10

Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 4. Rogers (Puyallup) 4. Kentwood 1.

Class 3A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Garfield (5), 12-0, 76, 1

2. Mead (3), 19-0, 72, 2

3. Arlington, 15-2, 67, 3

4. Lincoln, 16-1, 54, 4

5. Snohomish, 13-2, 44, 6

6. Lake Washington, 15-3, 43, 5

7. North Thurston, 17-1, 31, 7

8. Ferris, 16-4, 17, 10

9. Gig Harbor, 14-3, 15, 9

10. Bonney Lake, 13-4, 12, 8

Others receiving votes: Eastside Catholic 4. Lakeside (Seattle) 4. Hazen 1.

Class 2A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Tumwater (5), 19-1, 68, 1

2. Ellensburg (2), 20-0, 65, 2

3. W.F. West, 16-3, 53, T3

4. Hudson’s Bay, 15-2, 50, T3

5. West Valley (Spokane), 16-2, 41, 6

6. White River, 16-2, 25, 9

(tie) Burlington-Edison, 14-6, 25, 8

8. Washougal, 14-3, 22, 5

9. Prosser, 15-5, 14, 7

10. Lynden, 12-5, 9, 10

Others receiving votes: Port Angeles 5. Sequim 5. Archbishop Murphy 3.

Class 1A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Nooksack Valley (7), 16-2, 78, 1

2. Lynden Christian, 16-4, 66, 2

3. Montesano (1), 16-1, 63, 3

4. Cashmere, 16-1, 62, 4

5. Annie Wright, 13-2, 43, 6

6. Colville, 15-2, 38, 5

7. Zillah, 14-3, 36, 7

8. Wapato, 17-3, 23, 8

9. Freeman, 14-5, 15, 10

10. Meridian, 14-5, 11, 9

Others receiving votes: Sultan 3. Seattle Academy 2.

Class 2B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Warden (5), 19-0, 55, 1

2. LaConner (1), 18-1, 53, 2

3. Raymond, 19-1, 47, 4

4. Liberty (Spangle), 16-1, 40, 5

5. Okanogan, 19-2, 38, 3

6. Colfax, 15-1, 32, 7

7. Lake Roosevelt, 17-1, 25, 6

8. Wahkiakum, 17-4, 17, 8

9. Onalaska, 17-4, 10, T10

10. Adna, 15-7, 5, T10

Others receiving votes: Rainier 4. Chief Leschi 2. Mabton 1. Winlock 1.

Class 1B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Colton (3), 16-2, 54, 1

(tie) Mossyrock (1), 13-4, 54, 2

3. Mount Vernon Christian (1), 15-3, 47, 3

4. Garfield-Palouse (1), 14-4, 41, 5

5. Neah Bay, 9-2, 39, 6

6. Odessa-Harrington, 12-3, 20, 9

7. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 14-4, 19, 7

8. Pomeroy, 13-5, 16, 4

9. Sunnyside Christian, 11-7, 12, NR

10. Grace Academy, 7-2, 10, 8

Others receiving votes: Wilbur-Creston 9. Muckleshoot Tribal School 3. Lummi 3. Cusick 2. Naselle 1.