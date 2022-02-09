SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by classifications, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Pasco (5), 19-0, 75, 1
(tie) Woodinville (3), 19-1, 75, 2
3. Tahoma, 17-2, 60, 3
4. Lake Stevens, 17-2, 50, 5
5. Sumner, 18-2, 48, 4
6. Camas, 13-6, 34, 7
(tie) Eastlake, 18-2, 34, 6
8. Emerald Ridge, 14-4, 20, 8
9. Gonzaga Prep, 17-3, 19, 9
10. Chiawana, 15-5,16, 10
Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 4. Rogers (Puyallup) 4. Kentwood 1.
Class 3A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Garfield (5), 12-0, 76, 1
2. Mead (3), 19-0, 72, 2
3. Arlington, 15-2, 67, 3
4. Lincoln, 16-1, 54, 4
5. Snohomish, 13-2, 44, 6
6. Lake Washington, 15-3, 43, 5
7. North Thurston, 17-1, 31, 7
8. Ferris, 16-4, 17, 10
9. Gig Harbor, 14-3, 15, 9
10. Bonney Lake, 13-4, 12, 8
Others receiving votes: Eastside Catholic 4. Lakeside (Seattle) 4. Hazen 1.
Class 2A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Tumwater (5), 19-1, 68, 1
2. Ellensburg (2), 20-0, 65, 2
3. W.F. West, 16-3, 53, T3
4. Hudson’s Bay, 15-2, 50, T3
5. West Valley (Spokane), 16-2, 41, 6
6. White River, 16-2, 25, 9
(tie) Burlington-Edison, 14-6, 25, 8
8. Washougal, 14-3, 22, 5
9. Prosser, 15-5, 14, 7
10. Lynden, 12-5, 9, 10
Others receiving votes: Port Angeles 5. Sequim 5. Archbishop Murphy 3.
Class 1A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Nooksack Valley (7), 16-2, 78, 1
2. Lynden Christian, 16-4, 66, 2
3. Montesano (1), 16-1, 63, 3
4. Cashmere, 16-1, 62, 4
5. Annie Wright, 13-2, 43, 6
6. Colville, 15-2, 38, 5
7. Zillah, 14-3, 36, 7
8. Wapato, 17-3, 23, 8
9. Freeman, 14-5, 15, 10
10. Meridian, 14-5, 11, 9
Others receiving votes: Sultan 3. Seattle Academy 2.
Class 2B
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Warden (5), 19-0, 55, 1
2. LaConner (1), 18-1, 53, 2
3. Raymond, 19-1, 47, 4
4. Liberty (Spangle), 16-1, 40, 5
5. Okanogan, 19-2, 38, 3
6. Colfax, 15-1, 32, 7
7. Lake Roosevelt, 17-1, 25, 6
8. Wahkiakum, 17-4, 17, 8
9. Onalaska, 17-4, 10, T10
10. Adna, 15-7, 5, T10
Others receiving votes: Rainier 4. Chief Leschi 2. Mabton 1. Winlock 1.
Class 1B
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Colton (3), 16-2, 54, 1
(tie) Mossyrock (1), 13-4, 54, 2
3. Mount Vernon Christian (1), 15-3, 47, 3
4. Garfield-Palouse (1), 14-4, 41, 5
5. Neah Bay, 9-2, 39, 6
6. Odessa-Harrington, 12-3, 20, 9
7. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 14-4, 19, 7
8. Pomeroy, 13-5, 16, 4
9. Sunnyside Christian, 11-7, 12, NR
10. Grace Academy, 7-2, 10, 8
Others receiving votes: Wilbur-Creston 9. Muckleshoot Tribal School 3. Lummi 3. Cusick 2. Naselle 1.
