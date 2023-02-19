The Class 4A Woodinville and Class 3A Garfield girls were No. 1 seeds in their state basketball tournament bracket as announced by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Sunday.

In the boys bracket, Curtis was the 4A No. 1 with Mount Si just behind them. Mount Spokane got the top 3A seed with Garfield just behind them. Complete brackets are on WIAA.com.

Baseball

• Trevor Antonson went 3 for 4 with an RBI, but Seattle U (0-3) lost at No. 15 Texas A&M 14-2 as the Aggies completed a season-opening sweep.

• Washington (1-2) was swept in a doubleheader at Santa Clara, losing the opener 13-7 and the nightcap 4-2. Will Simpson homered in the first game for UW, going 2 for 4.

• Jacob McKeon was 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBI as Washington State improved to 4-0 with a 8-6 win over UC Riverside at the Peoria Sports Complex.

Softball

• Seattle U (7-3) was held to three singles in a 6-0 loss to Iowa State to wrap play at the Fresno State Kickoff Classic.

• Ruby Meylan improved to 4-0 after throwing her first complete game as No. 12 Washington (9-1) wrapped up a 5-0 run through the Houston Classic by beating the host team 7-3. Meylan struck out nine and walked three.

Tennis

• The Washington men improved to 6-3 after beating visiting UNLV 7-0.