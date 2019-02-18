The Falcons snapped the Grizzlies' 19-game winning streak in the bi-district title game. Mount Si beats Jackson for the boys title.

Glacier Peak pushed the tempo. Woodinville thrived in it.

The top-ranked Falcons, fueled by a 21-6 run to start the second half, ran away with a 64-54 win over fourth-ranked Glacier Peak in the first Class 4A Wes-King bi-district tourney on Monday at North Creek High in Bothell.

“Winning any championship is exciting,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “The first to win [this tourney] is special. We were both playing for the thrill and excitement of playing in front of fans, family and friends for a district championship.”

Woodinville, which captured its third straight KingCo 4A title two weeks ago, won its 12th game in a row while snapping Glacier Peak’s 19-game win streak that dated to Dec. 7.

Senior Madison DuBois, Woodinville’s career and season three-point leader, led the Falcons with a game-high 21 points and was red-hot from long range, draining five three-pointers — all in the first three quarters.

Glacier Peak’s (20-2) whirlwind pace played right into the hands of the Falcons, who took an early 13-3 lead and didn’t allow the Grizzlies to score for the first four minutes of play.

“We love to play that way,” Bullock said. “We welcome it.”

The Grizzlies’ managed to climb back in it with a 12-6 run to end the first half, making it 31-26 Woodinville at the break. After that, it was all Falcons.

Woodinville (23-2) erupted for a 21-6 run to start the third quarter as DuBois and sophomore Mia Hughes took over the game. DuBois sank her fourth and fifth three-pointers while Hughes uncorked 11 points in the quarter, including a stretch of nine points on five-straight possessions.

“I usually go off in the third quarter if I start slow” said Hughes, who finished the game with 19 points. “At halftime, especially if it’s a close game, we regather ourselves and say, ‘We want it more.’ That’s how I come out in the third quarter. I want this more than the other team.”

Bullock said that stretch of play was the difference-maker for the Falcons.

“Those were big buckets,” Bullock said. “Maddie was special today. It was nice to see her come through at a big time. And Mia had a great third quarter. That helped separate us.”

The Grizzlies’ full-court press did little to stymie the Falcons the rest of the way as Woodinville built a 21-point lead midway through the fourth quarter on a Morgan Lundquist layup that made it 60-39.

Bullock said their game plan to counter the press was to take care of the ball, make great passes and finish lanes.

We knew they were going to give us that stuff if we could just handle the pressure,” Bullock said. “We had difficulty with it at times but for the most part our girls did a fantastic job.”

DuBois said it was rewarding to play in and win the first-ever bi-district title game in her career.

“It means a lot to us because we worked so hard to get here,” DuBois said. “It was really cool to pull that out for our school.”

Mount Si claims boys title

For the second time in three days, the Mount Si boys basketball team dug deep and gutted out an overtime win in bi-districts.

The fifth-ranked Wildcats survived eighth-ranked Jackson’s buzzer-beater at the end of regulation that forced an overtime to score 10-straight points in OT and come away with a 65-56 win in the Wes-King 4A Bi-District title game.

Mount Si had just overcome Glacier Peak in overtime at the semifinals on Saturday with a 60-53 win.

“To play two of the best teams in the state, Jackson and Glacier Peak, and beat them both in overtime, it just feels great,” Mount Si junior Jabe Mullins said. “It shows how tough we are.”

Mullins lifted the Wildcats (23-2) to victory over Jackson on Monday with a game-high 24 points, including four-straight in overtime.

“It just feels awesome,” Mullins said. “A couple years ago we weren’t that good. We were barely winning games. Two years later we win the district championship. That was one of our goals at the beginning of the season.”

The Wildcats, who won their first KingCo 4A title just two weeks ago, won their 17th in a row and haven’t lost since Dec. 26 where they fell 61-58 to Pinnacle High School of Arizona.

Jackson (18-4) had its 12-game win streak broken that dated back to Dec. 28.

The Wildcats found themselves in an early 11-3 deficit after the Timberwolves’ Christian Liddell started the game with a four-point play, followed by Jayles Searles three-pointer.

“We had to be gritty,” Mount Si coach Jason Griffith said. “Jackson has a bunch of skilled kids. We weren’t ready to play at the beginning and dug ourselves a hole. We worked our way out of that hole.”

Mount Si took its first lead of the game on a Brett Williams jumper with 3:52 left before the break to make it 26-25. Williams then gave the Wildcats the lead for good on the final shot of the half, a breakaway layup to put the score at 29-28.

The Wildcats led by as many as nine at the start of the fourth, then slowly saw their lead chipped away by Jackson, before Timberwolves guard Jesse Hoiby dropped in a layup just as the regulation buzzer hit to tie the score at 55 apiece.

Lidell hit a free throw at the start of overtime, then it was all Wildcats as Mount Si broke off 10-straight points to seal the victory.

“We talked about in the locker room persevering and getting better each week,” Griffith said. “Our kids played a tough game on Saturday against Glacier Peak. To see them bounce back and play another tough, physical team, it was fun to watch.”