How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington girls high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Woodinville (5): 21-1, 68, 2

2. Camas (2): 18-3, 65, 1

3. Davis: 17-1, 56, 3

4. Tahoma: 19-2, 47, 4

5. Sumner: 20-3, 33, 5

6. Kamiakin: 18-2, 31, 6

7. Eastlake: 17-5, 30, 7

8. Emerald Ridge: 17-5, 16, 8

9. Bellarmine Prep: 18-6, 11, 9

10. Richland: 15-5, 9, 10

Others receiving votes: Kamiak 6. Union 5. Bothell 4. Glacier Peak 2. Sunnyside 1. Central Valley 1.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (5): 14-1, 68, 1

2. Lake Washington (2): 20-1, 65, 2

3. Arlington: 17-2, 49, 4

(tie) Lincoln (Tacoma): 14-2, 49, 5

5. Lakeside (Seattle): 14-1, 46, 3

6. Mead: 15-3, 30, 8

7. Stanwood: 17-3, 29, T7

8. Bonney Lake: 16-3, 26, T7

9. Peninsula: 17-3, 11, 9

10. Everett: 14-6, 4, T10

(tie) Meadowdale: 15-5, 4, NR

(tie) North Thurston: 17-3, 4, T10

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 2A

1. Ellensburg (7): 19-0, 70, 1

2. W. F. West: 17-3, 58, 3

3. Lynden: 17-4, 55, 2

4. Burlington-Edison: 15-5, 44, 5

5. Sequim: 18-1, 43, 4

6. Tumwater: 16-4, 31, 6

7. White River: 16-4, 27, 8

(tie) Prosser: 14-6, 27, 7

9. Sehome: 15-4, 13, 9

10. Clarkston: 16-4, 10, 10

Others receiving votes: Othello 4. Columbia River 2. Enumclaw 1.

Class 1A

1. Nooksack Valley (7): 20-1, 70, 1

2. Lynden Christian: 19-2, 63, 2

3. Wapato: 19-1, 56, 3

4. Montesano: 18-3, 48, 4

5. King’s: 19-3, 41, 5

6. Deer Park: 18-2, 37, 6

7. Cashmere: 13-4, 23, 7

8. Freeman: 17-4, 21, 8

9. Bellevue Christian: 19-1, 14, 9

10. Omak: 13-4, 5

Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 4. Zillah 2. Toppenish 1.

Class 2B

1. Colfax (7): 21-0, 70, 1

2. Okanogan: 20-1, 63, 2

3. Napavine: 20-2, 55, 3

4. Adna: 19-2, 49, 4

5. LaConner: 17-4, 36, 6

5. Warden: 15-4, 36, 5

7. Rainier: 18-3, 28, 7

8. Mabton: 16-5, 16, 10

9. St. George’s: 16-5, 15, 9

10. Ilwaco: 15-4, 9, 8

Others receiving votes: Brewster 5. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2. Toutle Lake 1.

Class B

1. Neah Bay (5): 16-1, 68, 1

2. Colton (2): 19-1, 60, 2

3. Mossyrock: 17-3, 53, 3

4. Oakesdale: 17-2, 49, 4

5. Mount Vernon Christian: 18-3, 46, 6

6. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 18-2, 38, 5

7. Inchelium: 15-2, 20, 7

(tie) Yakama Tribal: 7-3, 20, 8

9. Sunnyside Christian: 16-4, 19, 10

10. Waterville-Mansfield: 17-4, 6, NR

Others receiving votes: Lummi 3. Willapa Valley 2. Wellpinit 1.