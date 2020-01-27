Class 4A Boys Top 10
1. Union Titans (17-0)
This week: at Battle Ground, at Heritage
2. Mount Si Wildcats (14-3)
This week: at Newport, Issaquah
3. Central Valley Bears (14-1)
This week: at Ferris, Mead
4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (14-0)
This week: Mariner, at Lake Stevens, Kamiak
5. Auburn Trojans (16-3)
This week: at Auburn Mountainview, Auburn Riverside
6. Federal Way Eagles (16-2)
This week: Thomas Jefferson, at Todd Beamer
7. Chiawana Riverhawks (15-1)
This week: at Hermiston (Ore.), Walla Walla
8. Skyview Storm (12-5)
This week: Battle Ground
9. Mariner Marauders (13-1)
This week: at Glacier Peak, at Jackson, Lake Stevens
10. Puyallup Vikings (13-4)
This week: at Rogers, Olympia
Class 4A Girls Top 10
1. Woodinville Falcons (17-0)
This week: Eastlake, at Inglemoor, Newport
2. Rogers Rams (16-0)
This week: at Puyallup, at Bellarmine Prep
3. Inglemoor Vikings (15-3)
This week: Woodinville, at Bothell
4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (13-2)
This week: Lake Stevens, at Kamiak
5. Todd Beamer Titans (15-2)
This week: Auburn, at Auburn Riverside, at Federal Way
6. Kentridge Chargers (14-3)
This week: at Hazen, Kentwood, at Kent-Meridian
7. Tahoma Bears (15-2)
This week: Mount Rainier, at Hazen
8. Chiawana Riverhawks (14-2)
This week: at Hermiston (Ore.), Walla Walla
9. Central Valley Bears (11-3)
This week: at Ferris, Mead, Lewis and Clark
10. Union Titans (12-3)
This week: at Battle Ground, at Heritage
Class 3A Boys Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (15-1)
This week: at Ballard, Garfield
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (12-3)
This week: Franklin, at Roosevelt
3. Garfield Bulldogs (13-3)
This week: Nathan Hale, at Eastside Catholic
4. Wilson Rams (14-2)
This week: Lincoln, at Mount Tahoma
5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (12-3)
This week: Shadle Park, at North Central
6. Seattle Prep Panthers (13-3)
This week: Roosevelt, at Chief Sealth
7. Kamiakin Braves (13-2)
This week: Walla Walla, at Kennewick
8. Evergreen Plainsmen (14-2)
This week: at Mountain View, at Kelso
9. Stanwood Spartans (12-2)
This week: at Cedarcrest, at Marysville-Getchell, Arlington
10. Mercer Island Islanders (13-3)
This week: Interlake, at Sammamish
Class 3A Girls Top 10
1. Garfield Bulldogs (11-4)
This week: Nathan Hale, at Eastside Catholic
2. Bethel Braves (16-0)
This week: at Lincoln (Tacoma), Stadium
3. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (14-1)
This week: at Ballard, Garfield
4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (11-3)
This week: at Shadle Park, North Central
5. Kennewick Lions (13-1)
This week: at Pasco, at Richland, Kamiakin
6. Shorecrest Scots (12-1)
This week: Archbishop, Meadowdale, Stanwood
7. Arlington Eagles (13-2)
This week: at Marysville-Pilchuck, Stanwood
8. Lake Washington Kangaroos (10-4)
This week: at Juanita, at Bellevue, at Liberty
9. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (13-4)
This week: at Fort Vancouver, Mountain View
10. Seattle Prep Panthers (10-5)
This week: Roosevelt, at Chief Sealth
