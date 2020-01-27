Class 4A Boys Top 10

1. Union Titans (17-0)

This week: at Battle Ground, at Heritage

2. Mount Si Wildcats (14-3)

This week: at Newport, Issaquah

3. Central Valley Bears (14-1)

This week: at Ferris, Mead

4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (14-0)

This week: Mariner, at Lake Stevens, Kamiak

5. Auburn Trojans (16-3)

This week: at Auburn Mountainview, Auburn Riverside

6. Federal Way Eagles (16-2)

This week: Thomas Jefferson, at Todd Beamer

7. Chiawana Riverhawks (15-1)

This week: at Hermiston (Ore.), Walla Walla

8. Skyview Storm (12-5)

This week: Battle Ground

9. Mariner Marauders (13-1)

This week: at Glacier Peak, at Jackson, Lake Stevens

10. Puyallup Vikings (13-4)

This week: at Rogers, Olympia

Class 4A Girls Top 10

1. Woodinville Falcons (17-0)

This week: Eastlake, at Inglemoor, Newport

2. Rogers Rams (16-0)

This week: at Puyallup, at Bellarmine Prep

3. Inglemoor Vikings (15-3)

This week: Woodinville, at Bothell

4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (13-2)

This week: Lake Stevens, at Kamiak

5. Todd Beamer Titans (15-2)

This week: Auburn, at Auburn Riverside, at Federal Way

6. Kentridge Chargers (14-3)

This week: at Hazen, Kentwood, at Kent-Meridian

7. Tahoma Bears (15-2)

This week: Mount Rainier, at Hazen

8. Chiawana Riverhawks (14-2)

This week: at Hermiston (Ore.), Walla Walla

9. Central Valley Bears (11-3)

This week: at Ferris, Mead, Lewis and Clark

10. Union Titans (12-3)

This week: at Battle Ground, at Heritage

Class 3A Boys Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (15-1)

This week: at Ballard, Garfield

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (12-3)

This week: Franklin, at Roosevelt

3. Garfield Bulldogs (13-3)

This week: Nathan Hale, at Eastside Catholic

4. Wilson Rams (14-2)

This week: Lincoln, at Mount Tahoma

5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (12-3)

This week: Shadle Park, at North Central

6. Seattle Prep Panthers (13-3)

This week: Roosevelt, at Chief Sealth

7. Kamiakin Braves (13-2)

This week: Walla Walla, at Kennewick

8. Evergreen Plainsmen (14-2)

This week: at Mountain View, at Kelso

9. Stanwood Spartans (12-2)

This week: at Cedarcrest, at Marysville-Getchell, Arlington

10. Mercer Island Islanders (13-3)

This week: Interlake, at Sammamish

Class 3A Girls Top 10

1. Garfield Bulldogs (11-4)

This week: Nathan Hale, at Eastside Catholic

2. Bethel Braves (16-0)

This week: at Lincoln (Tacoma), Stadium

3. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (14-1)

This week: at Ballard, Garfield

4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (11-3)

This week: at Shadle Park, North Central

5. Kennewick Lions (13-1)

This week: at Pasco, at Richland, Kamiakin

6. Shorecrest Scots (12-1)

This week: Archbishop, Meadowdale, Stanwood

7. Arlington Eagles (13-2)

This week: at Marysville-Pilchuck, Stanwood

8. Lake Washington Kangaroos (10-4)

This week: at Juanita, at Bellevue, at Liberty

9. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (13-4)

This week: at Fort Vancouver, Mountain View

10. Seattle Prep Panthers (10-5)

This week: Roosevelt, at Chief Sealth