SAMMAMISH — Thunder always follows lightning.

For the Eastside Catholic High School football team, this rule of storms also applies to the football field.

The Crusaders (12-0) are back in the Class 3A state title game thanks in large part to the performance of their pair of standout senior running backs Masen Uribe and Richie Fotualii-Aliifua.

Uribe, a speedy back whose teammates call him “Lightning,” finished with a team-leading 859 rushing yards with 10 rushing touchdowns, while Fotualii-Aliifua who goes by “Thunder,” provided 670 yards on 106 carries in his role as a Uribe’s backup.

Along with players such as senior quarterback Brady McKelheer and the team’s standout wide receiver trio of Branden Ganashamoorthy, Jayden Reyes, and Gabe Hoffman, the pair have been the offensive keys that have powered the Crusaders to Saturday’s championship game against Yelm (13-0).

Only one member of Eastside Catholic’s star running-back duo will play this weekend, as Uribe suffered a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago in the Crusaders’ state quarterfinal victory over Ferndale, a crushing end to what had been a highly productive senior year.

“I was saddened,” Eastside coach Dominic Daste said about Uribe’s injury. “I know the amount of work Masen has put into making himself a pretty good player. For him to end his season that way, nobody wants to end it that way. … I was saddened and disappointed that he didn’t get to finish the way he wanted.”

With Uribe’s injury, Fotualii-Aliifua will get the starting snaps this week.

Fotualii-Aliifua joined the team this season after transferring to Eastside Catholic from Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way. Fotualii-Aliifua said that it took him a little while to fit in, but things went pretty well once he got used to the team’s system and his teammates came to know his fun-loving personality during spring football practice and team’s summer football camp at Boise State.

“We’ve definitely built a strong bond,” Uribe said. “Over spring ball and camp in the summer, going into fall ball and being at school together, we’ve talked a lot and our bond has definitely strengthened over time. We’re really close now.”

While they’ve become good friends, the pair are very different on and off the field. While Fotualii-Aliifua is outgoing, Daste says, Uribe is a bit more “stoic.” During games, Uribe provided speed and Fotualii-Aliifua runs with more of a powerful bruising style, which led to their respective nicknames.

Everyone gets a nickname on the Eastside Catholic squad, and with Fotualii-Aliifua’s thunderous power style and Uribe’s lightning-like quickness, their respective monikers just seemed right.

Despite their differences, Daste sees a lot in common between his two senior backs.

“A lot of people talk to me about their contrasting styles, but they’re more similar to me than anything,” Daste said. “When it comes to their work ethic and their vision, and their ability to prepare for games, it’s all very similar.”

In his first start last week in Uribe’s absence, Fotualii-Aliifua rushed for 182 yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries.

“The chip on his shoulder that he plays with, he seems like he’s always trying to do something when he is on the field,” Uribe said. “Since I got injured, I think he is playing for me and his brothers. It’s awesome to see that.”

While Fotualii-Aliifua is going to be getting the snaps, Uribe won’t be idle during the title game. Last week against O’Dea, Daste used Uribe as another running backs coach, having him talk to Fotualii-Aliifua about the team’s outside zone rushing attack and point out any flaws in the defense that he notices on the sideline.

Who better to give advice than the guy who was doing the job just a few weeks ago?

“He is basically Richie’s coach now, him and (David) Plotts, our running backs coach,” Daste said. “I think it helps when somebody just played the position and has done the exact offense that we’ve done. Both of them are really bright, but when you can have a different vantage point from the sideline … it helps a bunch.”

The Crusaders will take all the help they can get Saturday when they take on the Tornados, who come into the game with a perfect record and seeking the first state championship in program history.

A win would give the Crusaders their third state title since 2018 and fifth of the last decade. But it’s not going to be an easy game against a Yelm squad that features players such as junior quarterback Damian Aalona, Portland State commit Kyler Ronquillo at wide receiver and defensive back, and junior Brayden Platt, a four-star running back and linebacker with offers from Arizona and Cal.

“They’re well-coached, they’re tough and physical,” Daste said. “We like ourselves kind of in the same way.”

For the next few days, the Crusaders are going all in on taking down the top-seeded Tornados. There is still plenty of film to watch and plays to run through during some snowy practices, and life outside of Saturday’s game can wait until next week.

“It’s pretty much all football right now,” Fotualii-Aliifua said.

Gridiron Classic

Class 4A

No. 2 Lake Stevens (11-2) vs. No. 4 Kennedy Catholic (12-1)

At Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

No. 2 Eastside Catholic (12-0) vs. No. 1 Yelm (13-0)

At Sparks Stadium, Puyallup, noon

Class 2A

No. 3 North Kitsap (12-1) vs. No. 1 Lynden (12-0)

At Sparks Stadium, Puyallup, 5 p.m.

Class 1A

No. 10 Mount Baker (9-4) vs. No. 1 Royal (11-1)

Harry Lang Stadium, Lakewood, noon

Class 2B

No. 2 Okanogan (12-0) vs. No. 1 Napavine (12-0), 5 p.m.

Harry Lang Stadium, Lakewood, noon

Class 1B

No. 2 Neah Bay (11-0) vs. No. 5 Liberty Bell (11-2)

At Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma, noon

All games Saturday.