BELLEVUE — Lightning delayed the start of Friday night’s KingCo 3A/2A football game between Liberty and Bellevue, but after the game finally kicked off, it was the Wolverines who provided all the electricity.

Using a potent ground attack on offense, and an inspired effort by the defense, the Wolverines (5-2, 3-0 league) cruised to a 42-7 victory.

“(The delay) had no impact at all,” Bellevue senior running back Joby Schneider said. “We actually came out more excited to play because we were just bored in the locker room.”

Class 3A No. 4 Bellevue, which didn’t throw a single pass in the first half, rushed for 194 yards in the first two quarters, led by Schneider who had 87 yards on seven carries.

“We have so many guys we trust and so many guys that we’re able to give the ball to give everyone a break, so that everyone is 100 percent to go through the game,” Schneider said.

Schneider finished with 100 yards on nine carries. Senior Alex Reid also did his share of damage on the ground, carrying the ball 12 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertising

Reid echoed Schneider’s comments about the balance the Wolverines have in the backfield.

“It’s great, because everyone is just going full speed,” Reid said. “No one is tired. It’s awesome. Everybody knows what they’re doing.”

The Wolverines held the Patriots, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, to just 75 yards of total offense in the first half and held a 28-0 lead at halftime.

“It’s tough because (Liberty) is so well-coached on offense,” Bellevue coach Michael Kneip said. “Our defense is fast and physical though, which you saw. We preach that on defense, as long as you’re fast and physical, the game will come to you. In the games we’ve lost, we haven’t been physical.”

Bellevue added to its lead in the second half by driving 92 yards on 12 plays in a drive capped off by a 3-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown by junior Bryson Sleeper. The drive took nearly six minutes off the clock and all but put the game away.

“That’s huge, because you know they’re going to adjust (at halftime),” Kneip said. “We knew that they were going to adjust, so we tried to just come out and keep playing fast and physical, and that’s what we did.”

The Wolverines added another touchdown late in the third quarter when Sleeper found senior Carter Laws for a 63-yard touchdown. The pass, which was Sleeper’s only completion of the game and just his second attempt, gave Bellevue a 42-0 lead and sent the game into a running clock.

Liberty (5-2, 2-2) avoided being shut out with a 68-yard touchdown run by sophomore Dylan Peterson with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left to play in the game.