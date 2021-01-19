The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, at its Executive Board meeting Tuesday, set dates for holding the sports traditionally held during the winter and spring seasons during the pandemic.

The traditional spring sports can begin practice beginning March 15 and end on May 1. The season for traditional winter sports will run from April 26 to June 12.

The WIAA Executive Board, made up of 13 school administrators from across the state, voted earlier this month that the season for traditional fall sports will begin on Feb. 1.

“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the Executive Board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said. “The Board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months to ensure that those traditional spring sports receive a chance to participate.”

Any return to sports will have to comply with the state’s “Healthy Washington” plan.

While the WIAA set dates for the three seasons, it is still leaving it up to the leagues around the state to decide how they want to proceed this academic year, leaving the leagues unprecedented flexibility to set their own calendars.

Leagues across the state are deciding to set their own calendars. The Metro League is looking at a Feb. 22 start. The North Puget Sound League is looking to return March 1.