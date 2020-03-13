The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said in a release Friday that a worker at the state basketball tournament in Tacoma has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Class 4A and 3A state basketball tournaments were last week in the Tacoma Dome.

In a statement, the WIAA said:

“The WIAA has been in contact with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) and, because the individual became symptomatic after the tournament, the situation has been deemed by health officials to be a low risk for those involved with the event. Because the individual first showed symptoms on March 9, it has been deemed by health officials that the earliest the individual may have been contagious is Saturday, March 7.”

The WIAA said the TPCHD recommends those who may have been in contact with the unnamed person to self-check for symptoms for the next eight days.

In the days leading up to the six state basketball tournaments held at three venues across the state, the WIAA said the state department of health recommended against canceling or postponing the tournaments.

The WIAA also worked with the three venues — the Tacoma Dome, Yakima Valley SunDome and Spokane Arena — to disinfect “high-touch areas” with disinfectant approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, and to provide hand sanitizer stations.

It also encouraged attendees to heed Department of Health advice for large events and to spread out in the stands as possible.

“To date, the WIAA has not been notified of any other individuals involved in the tournament showing symptoms of the virus,” the statement said.

