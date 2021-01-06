The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association revamped its high-school sports calendar again Wednesday as it continues to try to get sports on the field this academic year.

The WIAA’s Executive Board, made up of school administrators from across the state, decided the traditional fall sports will begin with practice on Feb. 1. Those sports include football, girls soccer, volleyball and girls swimming and diving among others.

Of course, any teams hitting the field next month will be contingent on the state’s guidance on coronavirus protocols.

The fall season is scheduled for seven weeks, ending on March 20. Winter sports and spring sports are still TBA.

The changes come after Gov. Inslee announced new guidelines for the state on Tuesday, which use new metrics the WIAA will use for return to play.

“The change in guidelines allow all traditional fall sports to be played in Phase 2 while we still do not have a clear pathway to the high-risk indoor activities of basketball, competitive cheer and dance, and wrestling” WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said in a news release. “With that in mind, moving fall sports to Season 1 will hopefully provide the most opportunities to participate.”

