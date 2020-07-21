The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday night that there will be high-school football this academic year — but it’ll be in spring.

That was decision of the Executive Board, which also decided to turn the normal three-season school year into four sports seasons.

For the 2020-21 school year, cross country, slowpitch softball, girls swimming and golf and tennis (for leagues that don’t hold those sports in the spring) will be in the fall, or Season 1, which runs from early September until early November.

The WIAA will take a break during November and December, and Season 2 will start in early January with the normal winter sports: basketball, bowling, boys swimming and diving, gymnastics, cheerleading and wrestling.

The “normal” winter season usually begins in late November.

Season 3, which will have the normal fall sports of football, girls and small-school boys soccer and volleyball will run from early March into early May.

Season 4, with all the normal spring sports of baseball, fastpitch softball, track and field, tennis, golf and boys soccer will run from early May until late June.

Spring practices usually begin in late February or early March with competitions beginning in early to mid-March.

Moving football, volleyball and soccer to the fall moves the sports considered moderate risk (soccer volleyball) and high risk (football) to a time where the COVID-19 pandemic might be under better control.

“Since March, the philosophy of our Association has been to allow students every chance to participate,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “We’ve asked our Executive Board and planning committees to be as creative as possible in allowing for those opportunities. These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make, but it has been inspiring to see so many people around the state come together to work on behalf of students.”

