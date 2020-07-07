The WIAA Executive Board took action to delay the start of the fall season until Sept. 5 for football and Sept. 7 for all other fall sports.

The Board will continue to work with staff, member schools and state agencies to monitor the impact of COVID-19.

The Board plans to make its next statement concerning the start of fall sports on July 22 following its next scheduled meeting.

In the interim, a committee of Board members, staff, and select WIAA stakeholders will work to create a fall schedule with the adjusted start dates.