The start of high-school football in the state has been pushed back more than 2½ weeks to Monday, Sept. 7, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board announced Tuesday.

During its July 7 meeting, the board also took action to delay the start of all other fall sports until Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Aug. 19 and 24 had been the WIAA’s original target dates, with Sept. 5 and 7 as a contingency plan.

The board said it and its member schools will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and work to create fall schedules in light of the adjusted start dates.

The board said it will issue its next announcement concerning the start of fall sports after its next scheduled meeting, on July 22.

The WIAA has created committees, made up of coaches, administrators, officials and students, to look at each sport and create guidelines for what is needed to play and stay safe.