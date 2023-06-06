The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday it will move the state football championship games, which it calls the Gridiron Classic, to Husky Stadium on a trial basis.

The WIAA announced the Executive Board made the decision Sunday. The 2023 state championships, usually the first weekend of December, will be at UW.

The state football championships, six games over two days, were held at the Tacoma Dome from 1995 to 2019. The WIAA cited increasing costs and a decreasing fan experience for the move. The Tacoma Dome remodeled and some of the sight lines weren’t ideal.

The state football games were moved at high-school venues with three sites holding two games each. Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood and Sparks Stadium in Puyallup became the usual venues.

The move was unpopular with many fans as the sites didn’t have many amenities and lacked the grander feel players and fans wanted from a championship venue.

The WIAA said last summer it was working with the University of Washington on a possible move.

It’s a return of the state football championships to Seattle, where they were held at the Kingdome, and dubbed the “Kingbowl” for decades before the move to the Tacoma Dome.

