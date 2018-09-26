The WIAA Executive Board passed the rule as timeliness — and equitably — will become a factor with the new committee that decides the state bracket.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association told football coaches this week they’re going to share game film with their first-round state playoff opponent, or they aren’t going to coach that week.

The WIAA Executive Board passed the rule at its meeting on Sunday.

The board decided the rule was needed because of the changes being made to how the state football brackets are being decided this year. For the first time, a committee will seed the 16 teams that qualify for state tournaments.

The committee is meeting Nov. 4, after the conclusion of the 10-week regular season, and will decide the bracket that day. As coaches won’t know who they are playing until then, it leaves little time to gather film on opponents.

Coaches are required to send film of their team’s last three games within 30 minutes of the bracket being announced, or they will be suspended for the ensuing game (most game film is digital these days and is able to be quickly sent via email).

In past years, coaches could anticipate possible first-round opponents and scout accordingly. Or they would share film among fellow coaches.

“It know it caused some anxiety with coaches seeing this new process,” said Lind-Ritzville athletic director Greg Whitmore, who is also part of the Executive Committee.

Another reason for the new rule is to keep things fair.

“We’d see a lot more inequity if we left it to the status quo,” Whitmore said.

Some coaches refuse to share film. Some leagues, either written or unspoken, have rules not allowing their coaches to share with other leagues, Whitmore said.

“It needed to be fair for everybody,” WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese said. “That’s part of the association, to be fair for everybody.”

The WIAA announced two other items it passed at the Executive Board meeting:

The Class 4A and 3A state baseball semifinals and championships will be held at Gesa Stadium in Pasco through 2022.

Four schools, Bickleton, Glenwood, Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat and Trout Lake will be allowed to join the Oregon School Activities Association for the 2019-20 school year. The schools cited a lack of schools in its proximity and high travel costs as the reason wanting to change. They are the first Washington schools to leave the WIAA. Hermiston, Ore., became the first out-of-state school to join it this year.

Semi big rematch

The last time the Garfield Bulldogs and Eastside Catholic Crusaders met on the football field, it was in the Class 3A state quarterfinals last year.

Eastside Catholic (3-1) took the classification’s top ranking into the matchup, just as it will for Friday’s home game against the Bulldogs (2-2).

But this time, the Crusaders are hoping to avoid the upset. Garfield, past the first round for the first time since 1977, won in overtime 13-10. That set up a semifinal with Rainier Beach, a first for two public schools from Seattle.

Garfield is coming off a 42-28 win over Seattle Prep, the Panthers’ first loss of the season. Eastside is coming off a 48-22 win over then-No. 6 Rainier Beach. Eastside’s lone loss came on the road against nationally ranked Oaks Christian 35-12.

TV Alert

Skyline vs. Bothell is nearly always a key KingCo 4A game, and this season is no different as both teams are 3-1 and tied for first in their divisions (Skyline in the Crest, Bothell in the Crown).

The Thursday game, set for 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell, is getting the Root Sports treatment. The game will be shown on tape delay at 11 p.m. (following the 7 p.m. Mariners vs. Rangers game).