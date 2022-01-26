The Washington Interscholastic Activities, with winter state championships fast approaching, announced several minor changes for the coming events Wednesday in compliance with the Washington State Department of Health. Among them:

• For the state swimming and diving championships at the King Count Aquatic Center on Feb. 17-19, there is a lack of pool space (because of lifeguard staffing), causing the diving prelims and finals to be moved to Feb. 17 (Thursday, a day before the rest of the meet).

• For Mat Classic, the state wrestling tournament at the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 18-19, cheerleaders will be restricted to spectator areas. The parade of champions on Feb. 19 will be limited to finalists only.

• For state gymnastics at Sammamish High School on Feb. 25-26, the individual event finals, which decide the champion on bars, beam, floor and vault, will be eliminated, which will eliminate the need for a second day of competition. Gymnasts will still claim state titles in those events, but they will be decided in the first day of competition. The Class 3A/2A meet will be Feb. 25 and 4A will be Feb. 26.

More high schools

• Bishop Blanchet High School announced their new nickname is the Bears. It replaces the previous nickname, the Braves.

• Garfield remained No. 1 for boys and girls in the latest Associated Press state basketball polls.

Golf

The Washington men’s golf team took third at the Southwestern Invitiational at Westlake Village, California, 22 strokes back of champion Arizona State, which posted a record 30-under. Teddy Lin was the top finisher for UW, tying for eighth at 3-under par.