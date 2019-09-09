Class 4A Top 10
1. Lake Stevens Vikings (1-0)
Beat Ferndale 55-0. Next: at Lincoln
2. Woodinville Falcons (1-0)
Beat Balboa (Calif.) 51-0. Next: at Monroe
3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (1-0)
Beat Sheldon (Ore.) 21-14. Next: Bellarmine Prep
4. Puyallup Vikings (1-0)
Beat Bellarmine Prep 28-3. Next: Emerald Ridge
5. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (1-0)
Beat Bethel 32-27. Next: Bothell
6. Camas Papermakers (1-0)
Beat Lincoln-Tacoma 24-14. Next: at Hazen
7. Chiawana Riverhawks (1-0)
Beat Richland 38-7. Next: Kennewick
8. Bothell Cougars (1-0)
Beat Legacy (Colo.) 39-20. Next: at Kennedy Catholic
9. Skyview Storm (1-0)
Beat Yelm 33-13. Next: Columbia River
10. Central Valley Bears (1-0)
Beat Bellevue 27-10. Next: Garfield
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (1-0)
Beat Grant Union (Calif.) 47-20. Next: at Central Catholic (Ore.)
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (1-0)
Beat Peninsula 21-6. Next: at Bethel
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (1-0)
Beat Glacier (Mont.) 38-35. Next: Moses Lake
4. Lakes Lancers (1-0)
Beat Capital 46-21. Next: Central Kitsap
5. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (0-1)
Lost to Camas 24-14. Next: Lake Stevens
6. Bellevue Wolverines (0-1)
Lost to Central Valley 27-10. Next: at Newport
7. Kamiakin Braves (1-0)
Beat West Valley-Yakima 46-24. Next: at Southridge
8. Peninsula Seahawks (0-1)
Lost to O’Dea 21-6. Next: at Skyline
9. Bethel Braves (0-1)
Lost to Kennedy Catholic 32-27. Next: O’Dea
10. Rainier Beach Vikings (1-0)
Beat Newport 36-3. Next: Higley (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Class 2A Top 10
1. Hockinson Hawks (1-0)
Beat Toppenish 48-7. Next: Archbishop Murphy
2. Steilacoom Sentinels (1-0)
Beat Lake Washington 46-0. Next: Union
3. Tumwater Thunderbirds (1-0)
Beat Timberline 55-0. Next: Yelm
4. Liberty Patriots (1-0)
Beat Roosevelt 52-7. Next: Cedarcrest
5. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (1-0)
Beat North Central 54-6. Next: at Shadle Park
6. Fife Trojans (1-0)
Beat Foster 40-6. Next: at Black Hills
7. Lynden Lions (0-1)
Lost to Mount Baker 21-14. Next: at Ferndale
8. Black Hills Wolves (1-0)
Best Bremerton 33-29. Next: Fife
9. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (1-0)
Best Eatonville 53-13. Next: at Hockinson
10. Sequim Wolves (1-0)
Beat Washington 42-14. Next: at Forks
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.