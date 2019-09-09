Class 4A Top 10

1. Lake Stevens Vikings (1-0)

Beat Ferndale 55-0. Next: at Lincoln

2. Woodinville Falcons (1-0)

Beat Balboa (Calif.) 51-0. Next: at Monroe

3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (1-0)

Beat Sheldon (Ore.) 21-14. Next: Bellarmine Prep

4. Puyallup Vikings (1-0)

Beat Bellarmine Prep 28-3. Next: Emerald Ridge

5. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (1-0)

Beat Bethel 32-27. Next: Bothell

6. Camas Papermakers (1-0)

Beat Lincoln-Tacoma 24-14. Next: at Hazen

7. Chiawana Riverhawks (1-0)

Beat Richland 38-7. Next: Kennewick

8. Bothell Cougars (1-0)

Beat Legacy (Colo.) 39-20. Next: at Kennedy Catholic

9. Skyview Storm (1-0)

Beat Yelm 33-13. Next: Columbia River

10. Central Valley Bears (1-0)

Beat Bellevue 27-10. Next: Garfield

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (1-0)

Beat Grant Union (Calif.) 47-20. Next: at Central Catholic (Ore.)

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (1-0)

Beat Peninsula 21-6. Next: at Bethel

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (1-0)

Beat Glacier (Mont.) 38-35. Next: Moses Lake

4. Lakes Lancers (1-0)

Beat Capital 46-21. Next: Central Kitsap

5. Lincoln-Tacoma Abes (0-1)

Lost to Camas 24-14. Next: Lake Stevens

6. Bellevue Wolverines (0-1)

Lost to Central Valley 27-10. Next: at Newport

7. Kamiakin Braves (1-0)

Beat West Valley-Yakima 46-24. Next: at Southridge

8. Peninsula Seahawks (0-1)

Lost to O’Dea 21-6. Next: at Skyline

9. Bethel Braves (0-1)

Lost to Kennedy Catholic 32-27. Next: O’Dea

10. Rainier Beach Vikings (1-0)

Beat Newport 36-3. Next: Higley (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Class 2A Top 10

1. Hockinson Hawks (1-0)

Beat Toppenish 48-7. Next: Archbishop Murphy

2. Steilacoom Sentinels (1-0)

Beat Lake Washington 46-0. Next: Union

3. Tumwater Thunderbirds (1-0)

Beat Timberline 55-0. Next: Yelm

4. Liberty Patriots (1-0)

Beat Roosevelt 52-7. Next: Cedarcrest

5. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (1-0)

Beat North Central 54-6. Next: at Shadle Park

6. Fife Trojans (1-0)

Beat Foster 40-6. Next: at Black Hills

7. Lynden Lions (0-1)

Lost to Mount Baker 21-14. Next: at Ferndale

8. Black Hills Wolves (1-0)

Best Bremerton 33-29. Next: Fife

9. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (1-0)

Best Eatonville 53-13. Next: at Hockinson

10. Sequim Wolves (1-0)

Beat Washington 42-14. Next: at Forks