Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (5) 1-0 (58)

2. Woodinville 1-0 (5)53

t3. Graham-Kapowsin 1-0 (35)

t3. Kennedy Catholic 1-0 (35)

5. Camas 1-0 (33)

t6. Puyallup 1-0 (30)

t6. Chiawana (1) 1-0 (30)

8. Skyview 1-0 (15)

9. Central Valley 1-0 (14)

10. Bothell 1-0 (12)

Others receiving 6 or more points: Union 8.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (6) 1-0 (60)

2. O’Dea 1-0 (36)

3. Lakes 1-0 (32)

4. Mt. Spokane 1-0 (30)

5. Lincoln 0-1 (28)

6. Kamiakin 1-0 (23)

7. Bellevue 0-1 (16)

8. Bethel 0-1 (13)

9. Peninsula 0-1 (12)

10. Oak Harbor 1-0 (9)

Others receiving 6 or more points: Garfield 7.

Class 2A

1. Hockinson (6) 1-0 (60)

2. Steilacoom 1-0 (52)

3. Tumwater 1-0 (50)

4. Archbishop Murphy 1-0 (28)

5. West Valley-Spokane 1-0 (26)

t6. Liberty 1-0 (22)

t6. Fife 1-0 (22)

8. Lynden 1-0 (19)

9. Black Hills 1-0 (10)

10. North Kitsap 0-1 (6)

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1A

1. Royal (3) 1-0 (39)

2. Lynden Christian (1) 1-0 (38)

3. Newport 1-0 (34)

4. Mount Baker (1)1-0 (32)

5. Zillah 1-0 (26)

6. La Salle 1-0 (18)

7. Colville 0-1 (13)

8. Cascade Christian 0-0 (11)

9. Hoquiam 1-0 (10)

10. Connell 0-1 (9)

Others receiving 6 or more points: Wahluke 8. Port Townsend 7. Montesano 7.

Class 2B

1. Kalama (4) 1-0 (58)

2. Napavine (1)1-0 (49)

3. Onalaska (1) 1-0 (40)

4. Adna 1-0 (38)

5. Toledo 1-0 (31)

6. Tri-Cities Prep 1-0 (25)

7. Reardan 1-0 (24)

8. Chewelah 0-1 (19)

9. Colfax 1-0 (13)

10. Lake Roosevelt 0-0 (9)

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (4) 1-0 (40)

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1-0 (36)

3. Entiat 1-0 (16)

t4. Naselle 1-0 (15)

t4. Quilcene 1-0 (15)

Others receiving 6 or more points: Neah Bay 13. Lummi 13.