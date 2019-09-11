Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (5) 1-0 (58)
2. Woodinville 1-0 (5)53
t3. Graham-Kapowsin 1-0 (35)
t3. Kennedy Catholic 1-0 (35)
5. Camas 1-0 (33)
t6. Puyallup 1-0 (30)
t6. Chiawana (1) 1-0 (30)
8. Skyview 1-0 (15)
9. Central Valley 1-0 (14)
10. Bothell 1-0 (12)
Others receiving 6 or more points: Union 8.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (6) 1-0 (60)
2. O’Dea 1-0 (36)
3. Lakes 1-0 (32)
4. Mt. Spokane 1-0 (30)
5. Lincoln 0-1 (28)
6. Kamiakin 1-0 (23)
7. Bellevue 0-1 (16)
8. Bethel 0-1 (13)
9. Peninsula 0-1 (12)
10. Oak Harbor 1-0 (9)
Others receiving 6 or more points: Garfield 7.
Class 2A
1. Hockinson (6) 1-0 (60)
2. Steilacoom 1-0 (52)
3. Tumwater 1-0 (50)
4. Archbishop Murphy 1-0 (28)
5. West Valley-Spokane 1-0 (26)
t6. Liberty 1-0 (22)
t6. Fife 1-0 (22)
8. Lynden 1-0 (19)
9. Black Hills 1-0 (10)
10. North Kitsap 0-1 (6)
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (3) 1-0 (39)
2. Lynden Christian (1) 1-0 (38)
3. Newport 1-0 (34)
4. Mount Baker (1)1-0 (32)
5. Zillah 1-0 (26)
6. La Salle 1-0 (18)
7. Colville 0-1 (13)
8. Cascade Christian 0-0 (11)
9. Hoquiam 1-0 (10)
10. Connell 0-1 (9)
Others receiving 6 or more points: Wahluke 8. Port Townsend 7. Montesano 7.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (4) 1-0 (58)
2. Napavine (1)1-0 (49)
3. Onalaska (1) 1-0 (40)
4. Adna 1-0 (38)
5. Toledo 1-0 (31)
6. Tri-Cities Prep 1-0 (25)
7. Reardan 1-0 (24)
8. Chewelah 0-1 (19)
9. Colfax 1-0 (13)
10. Lake Roosevelt 0-0 (9)
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (4) 1-0 (40)
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1-0 (36)
3. Entiat 1-0 (16)
t4. Naselle 1-0 (15)
t4. Quilcene 1-0 (15)
Others receiving 6 or more points: Neah Bay 13. Lummi 13.
