Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens Vikings (13-1)

Outlook: Still massive up front like last year’s team that reached the Tacoma Dome, and do-it-all WR/DB Kasen Kinchen is back, too.

2. Woodinville Falcons (11-2)

Outlook: Falcons have pieces, such as explosive WR/DB Cage Schenck, for a return trip to the title game after losing to Richland in 2017.

3. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (10-2)

Outlook: Hard to remember a time before G-K had rocket-armed Dylan Morris (now at UW) at QB. But Eagles have a lot of experience returning at the skill positions and up front.

4. Puyallup Vikings (11-2)

Outlook: Remember the Huard brothers? Now it’s the Holcombs, with Luke set to take over at QB for his standout brothers with a physical offensive line to protect him.

5. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (6-5)

Outlook: Has to be among scariest offenses in the country, led by junior QB Sam Huard. But can top 2020 recruit Sav’ell Smalls’ transfer back from Garfield help KC finally play some D?

6. Camas Papermakers (5-5)

Outlook: Last year was the first in eight years Camas wasn’t in the state playoffs. You can bet coach Jon Eagle and the Papermakers are hungry to get back.

Advertising

7. Chiawana Riverhawks (8-3)

Outlook: Broke through the always-competitive Mid-Columbia Conference to reach the state playoffs a year ago, and the cupboard certainly isn’t bare, especially on defense.

8. Bothell Cougars (9-3)

Outlook: They gave eventual state-champion Union a run in last year’s state quarterfinals, and Cougars reload with Christian Galvan, maybe the state’s most productive RB, returning.

9. Skyview Storm (6-5)

Outlook: Union ended Camas’ reign atop the Greater St. Helen’s 4A last year. Is it Skyview’s turn? Ton of weapons return for team that scared Woodinville in the first round.

10. Eastlake Wolves (8-3)

Outlook: Hard not to respect what Don Bartel has built in Sammamish, and this might be their year with returning KingCo 4A Crest defensive MVP Garrett Carney back. So is QB Grady Robison.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (13-1)

Outlook: Few teams in the country are as loaded with playmakers, led by Ohio State-bound Gee Scott Jr. and top 2021 recruit J.T. Tuimoloau. Only question is how they jell under new coach Dominic Daste.

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (11-2)

Outlook: Still plenty of speed and strength in the trenches to make a repeat run to the title game after losing to Eastside Catholic in December.

Advertising

3. Lincoln Abes (8-3)

Outlook: If coach Masaki Matsumoto’s motivational tweets aren’t enough for you to believe in these Abes, then just look at their roster, led by top 2021 recruit Julien Simon and Boise State commit Donovan Clark.

4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (8-3)

Outlook: Last year’s narrow first-round loss should only serve as fuel for the Wildcats, who return the Greater Spokane League 3A’s top all-purpose player, Tommy Madill, among plenty others.

5. Bellevue Wolverines (12-1)

Outlook: Plenty of questions but the Wolverines always reload. Easier to do that with RB Alex Reid returning, along with junior DE Matulino Masunu.

6. Lakes Lancers (8-3)

Outlook: Lancers were stunned in the first round by Yelm a year ago, but coach Dave Miller has plenty to work with, including WR/DB Philip Riley and LB Jaydon McMillon.

7. Peninsula Seahawks (10-3)

Outlook: Longtime coach Ross Filkins has figured out how to replace key pieces plenty times before, but it’s certainly not easy when it’s guys like QB Burke Griffin and RB Braeden Potter.

8. Bethel Braves (7-4)

Outlook: In a loaded Pierce County League, can the Braves make a run at their third consecutive state trip behind dynamic brothers Peter (an Oregon commit) and Will Latu?

9. Kamiakin Braves (6-5)

Outlook: Last season was supposed to be a down year for the Braves, and they still reached the playoffs. Should be right back in the hunt three years after their first state title.

10. Ferndale Golden Eagles (4-6)

Outlook: Golden Eagles have one of the most dynamic linemen in the country in UW-bound Geirean Hatchett, but do they have enough around him?

Class 2A

1. Hockinson Hawks (13-0)

Outlook: Can the Hawks pull off the threepeat? No question how huge UW commit Sawyer Racanelli’s ACL tear is. But the reigning Associated Press Class 2A state player of the year’s absence means plenty more opportunity for WR/DB Peyton Brammer.

2. Steilacoom Sentinels (10-2)

Outlook: Looking for a team with the talent to win it all? That’s loaded Steilacoom, especially with five-star WR Emeka Egbuka. But can talent alone take Sentinels where they’ve never been before?

3. Tumwater Thunderbirds (10-2)

Outlook: Think it doesn’t burn these T-birds that their nine-year league title streak ended last year? Think again. They return Jacob Shuster on defense and X-Factor is RB Dylan Paine.

4. Lynden Lions (12-1)

Outlook: Lions reached their 10th state championship game since 2001 before falling short. No reason why they shouldn’t be in the mix again with Brock Heppner and Bodie Human still anchoring D.

Advertising

5. Liberty Patriots (10-3)

Outlook: Gave state-champ Hockinson its toughest test in last year’s state semifinals, losing 27-24. Might this be the Patriots’ year, especially with QB Sam Brown back for a final run?

6. West Valley of Spokane Eagles (9-2)

Outlook: Coach Craig Whitney’s group has a lot to like, especially with Great Northern League co-MVP Matt Allen back at QB to lead what should be an experienced offense.

7. Fife Trojans (11-2)

Outlook: Shocked many with late-season wins over Steilacoom, North Kitsap and Black Hills to reach the semifinals last year, and the Trojans have a dynamic backfield returning.

8. Prosser Mustangs (7-4)

Outlook: Mustangs claimed yet another league title last year before running into Tumwater in the playoffs. They return plenty at the skill positions, including WR Will Thompson.

9. Black Hills Wolves (11-1)

Outlook: Wolves had a season for their history books a year ago, taking the Evergreen Conference title from Tumwater. But season fizzled with quarterfinal loss to Fife. Can replacements replicate their 2018 run?

10. Sequim Wolves (9-2)

Outlook: Should be a crowded Olympic League, but Wolves seem set to repeat with Taig Wiker back after he ran for 1,121 yards a season ago.