Class 4A

1. Eastlake Wolves (22-6 in 2018-19)

What a run for the Wolves to their first state championship last season. Oh, and they return tournament MVP Keeli Burton-Oliver and sharpshooting Haley Huard.

2. Kentridge Chargers (26-3)

As long as USC commit Jordyn Jenkins is around, with defensive ace Dayla Ballena on the wing, Chargers remain a title contender.

3. Woodinville Falcons (24-5)

No. 1 seed into the Tacoma Dome a year ago, and you should bet Mia Hughes and Veronica Sheffey have their sights set on redemption from their early exit.

4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (23-4)

Reached the quarterfinals last year and have their eyes on more this year with Aaliyah Collins and Madison Rubino back.

5. Bellarmine Prep Lions (22-7)

Callie Stevens and Julia Bordeaux were key in the Lions’ surprise run to the state semifinals, and that experience should be invaluable this year.

6. Chiawana Riverhawks (19-7)

Few things will be more intriguing than seeing how 2021 five-star recruit Talia Von Oelhoffen, a top-10 recruit in the nation, handles the move from Tri-Cities Prep.

7. Lake Stevens Vikings (12-9)

Vikings return some of the top WesCo talent, including Raigan Reed, after an injury-riddled 2018-19 cut their season short.

8. Rogers Rams (18-9)

Before Raigan Barrett heads to UW for softball next year, the reigning SPSL 4A basketball MVP might just light up defenses on the hardwood again.

9. Sunnyside Grizzlies (12-3)

Grizzlies have big shoes to fill with Big 9 MVP Ashlee Maldonado graduated, but Kameran Rodriguez can certainly lead them back to Tacoma.

10. Inglemoor Vikings (21-8)

Reached the state quarterfinals before running into Eastlake, and the Vikings have Lucy Young back running the floor.

Class 3A

1. Garfield Bulldogs (23-4)

Title hopes were dashed in the state semifinals a year ago, but they return five-star recruit Dalayah Daniels and added Michigan signee Meghan Fiso from West Seattle.

2. Mount Spokane Wildcats (24-2)

UW signee Jayda Noble and Niveya Henley are back hoping for a repeat run to the state championship game after losing to Prairie last year.

3. Arlington Eagles (17-7)

No WesCo 3A team has as much returning all-league talent, led by Sierra Scheppele, but Eagles plan to unveil some freshmen phenoms, too.

4. Seattle Prep Panthers (19-6)

Did just about everything last season except handle Garfield. Can Big Three of Tamia Stricklin, Molly Moffitt and Marie Hauck change that this year?

5. Prairie Hawks (25-2)

Reigning state champions can’t replace a player like Fresno State’s Brooke Walling, but Allison Corral and Kendyl Carson should keep them in the mix.

6. Lake Washington Kangaroos (15-10)

Rode with young talent last year to set them up for this season. Rosa Smith led Kangs in scoring as a freshman and fellow first-teamer Sophia Liesse is back, too.

7. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (19-7)

Eagles have a lot to look forward to this season, especially with Aniyah Hampton back for her sophomore season after averaging 18 ppg as a freshman.

8. Bethel Braves (20-5)

Braves have been knocking on the door of title contention. Can they kick it down with Pierce County League MVP Tiarra Brown and electric PG Esmeralda Morales back?

9. Kennewick Lions (19-6)

Hawaii signee and point guard MeiLani McBee hoping it’s the Lions’ turn to represent the Mid-Columbia Conference at state, especially with Oumou Toure finally out of rival Kamiakin’s halls.

10. Lincoln Abes (16-8)

Sharayah Johnson and a big supporting cast returning make the Abes dangerous as usual.