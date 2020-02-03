Class 4A Boys Top 10
1. Union Titans (19-0)
This week: at Skyview
2. Mount Si Wildcats (16-3)
This week: North Creek, KingCo 4A tournament
3. Central Valley Bears (17-1)
This week: at University, at Lewis and Clark
4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (17-0)
This week: at Jackson, Mount Vernon
5. Auburn Trojans (18-3)
This week: NPSL tournament
6. Federal Way Eagles (18-2)
This week: NPSL tournament
7. Chiawana Riverhawks (17-1)
This week: Southridge, at Kennewick
8. Skyview Storm (13-5)
This week: Camas, Union
9. West Valley-Yakima Rams (15-2)
This week: Moses Lake
10. Olympia Bears (14-4)
This week: at Bellarmine Prep, Graham-Kapowsin
Class 4A Girls Top 10
1. Woodinville Falcons (20-0)
This week: KingCo 4A tournament
2. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (15-2)
This week: Jackson, at Mount Vernon
3. Rogers Rams (17-1)
This week: South Kitsap, Curtis
4. Inglemoor Vikings (16-4)
This week: KingCo 4A tournament
5. Todd Beamer Titans (18-2)
This week: NPSL tournament
6. Kentridge Chargers (17-3)
This week: NPSL tournament
7. Tahoma Bears (17-2)
This week: NPSL tournament
8. Chiawana Riverhawks (16-2)
This week: Southridge, at Kennewick
9. Central Valley Bears (14-3)
This week: at University, at Lewis and Clark
10. Bellarmine Prep Lions (15-3)
This week: at Olympia, Emerald Ridge
Class 3A Boys Top 10
1. Garfield Bulldogs (15-3)
This week: Ingraham, at Franklin
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (16-2)
This week: at Lakeside, Bainbridge
3. O’Dea Fighting Irish (14-3)
This week: Cleveland, at Seattle Prep
4. Wilson Rams (16-2)
This week: at Bethel, Lakes
5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (14-3)
This week: Rogers, at North Central, at Ferris
6. Seattle Prep Panthers (15-3)
This week: at West Seattle, O’Dea
7. Evergreen Plainsmen (16-2)
This week: Hudson’s Bay, Fort Vancouver
8. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (15-2)
This week: at Meadowdale, at Everett
9. Mercer Island Islanders (15-3)
This week: at Lake Washington, Bellevue
10. Kamiakin Braves (15-3)
This week: Hermiston (Ore.), at Pasco
Class 3A Girls Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (16-1)
This week: Holy Names, at Lakeside, Bainbridge
2. Bethel Braves (18-0)
This week: Wilson, at Mount Tahoma
3. Garfield Bulldogs (12-5)
This week: at Bainbridge, Ingraham, at Franklin
4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (13-3)
This week: Rogers, at North Central, at Ferris
5. Shorecrest Scots (15-1)
This week: at Edmonds-Woodway, at Cedarcrest, at Everett
6. Arlington Eagles (15-2)
This week: Oak Harbor, at Snohomish
7. Lake Washington Kangaroos (14-4)
This week: Mercer Island, Juanita
8. Kennewick Lions (15-2)
This week: at Walla Walla, Chiawana
9. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (14-4)
This week: Evergreen, at Prairie
10. Seattle Prep Panthers (12-5)
This week: at Cleveland, at West Seattle, Holy Names
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.