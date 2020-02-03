Class 4A Boys Top 10

1. Union Titans (19-0)

This week: at Skyview

2. Mount Si Wildcats (16-3)

This week: North Creek, KingCo 4A tournament

3. Central Valley Bears (17-1)

This week: at University, at Lewis and Clark

4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (17-0)

This week: at Jackson, Mount Vernon

5. Auburn Trojans (18-3)

This week: NPSL tournament

6. Federal Way Eagles (18-2)

This week: NPSL tournament

7. Chiawana Riverhawks (17-1)

This week: Southridge, at Kennewick

8. Skyview Storm (13-5)

This week: Camas, Union

9. West Valley-Yakima Rams (15-2)

This week: Moses Lake

10. Olympia Bears (14-4)

This week: at Bellarmine Prep, Graham-Kapowsin

Class 4A Girls Top 10

1. Woodinville Falcons (20-0)

This week: KingCo 4A tournament

2. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (15-2)

This week: Jackson, at Mount Vernon

3. Rogers Rams (17-1)

This week: South Kitsap, Curtis

4. Inglemoor Vikings (16-4)

This week: KingCo 4A tournament

5. Todd Beamer Titans (18-2)

This week: NPSL tournament

6. Kentridge Chargers (17-3)

This week: NPSL tournament

7. Tahoma Bears (17-2)

This week: NPSL tournament

8. Chiawana Riverhawks (16-2)

This week: Southridge, at Kennewick

9. Central Valley Bears (14-3)

This week: at University, at Lewis and Clark

10. Bellarmine Prep Lions (15-3)

This week: at Olympia, Emerald Ridge

Class 3A Boys Top 10

1. Garfield Bulldogs (15-3)

This week: Ingraham, at Franklin

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (16-2)

This week: at Lakeside, Bainbridge

3. O’Dea Fighting Irish (14-3)

This week: Cleveland, at Seattle Prep

4. Wilson Rams (16-2)

This week: at Bethel, Lakes

5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (14-3)

This week: Rogers, at North Central, at Ferris

6. Seattle Prep Panthers (15-3)

This week: at West Seattle, O’Dea

7. Evergreen Plainsmen (16-2)

This week: Hudson’s Bay, Fort Vancouver

8. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (15-2)

This week: at Meadowdale, at Everett

9. Mercer Island Islanders (15-3)

This week: at Lake Washington, Bellevue

10. Kamiakin Braves (15-3)

This week: Hermiston (Ore.), at Pasco

Class 3A Girls Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (16-1)

This week: Holy Names, at Lakeside, Bainbridge

2. Bethel Braves (18-0)

This week: Wilson, at Mount Tahoma

3. Garfield Bulldogs (12-5)

This week: at Bainbridge, Ingraham, at Franklin

4. Mount Spokane Wildcats (13-3)

This week: Rogers, at North Central, at Ferris

5. Shorecrest Scots (15-1)

This week: at Edmonds-Woodway, at Cedarcrest, at Everett

6. Arlington Eagles (15-2)

This week: Oak Harbor, at Snohomish

7. Lake Washington Kangaroos (14-4)

This week: Mercer Island, Juanita

8. Kennewick Lions (15-2)

This week: at Walla Walla, Chiawana

9. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (14-4)

This week: Evergreen, at Prairie

10. Seattle Prep Panthers (12-5)

This week: at Cleveland, at West Seattle, Holy Names