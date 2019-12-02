Class 4A

1. Mount Si Wildcats (26-3 in 2018-19)

Unquestioned favorite behind St. Mary’s commit Jabe Mullins, sharpshooting forward Tyler Patterson and point guard Bennett O’Connor.

2. Union Titans (24-3)

The Titans are hoping for a sixth consecutive trip north to the Tacoma Dome, this time behind Tanner Toolson and Brad Lackey.

3. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (25-2)

Two-time defending state champs lost state player of the year Anton Watson to Gonzaga U, but watch Liam Lloyd make shots from anywhere this year.

4. Olympia Bears (15-9)

Bears have reached the Dome just once since 1999. But skilled 6-foot-10 Jackson Grant (a UW commit) and some stingy guards could make them contenders.

5. Battle Ground Tigers (18-10)

Sure Tigers have backcourt questions, but 6-foot-8 Gonzaga commit Kaden Perry gives them more than enough firepower.

6. Kentridge Charges (21-9)

Dave Jamison’s Chargers are always competitive, and there’s a lot to like with NPSL Cascade Division MVP Owen Paznokas, a 6-foot-5 small forward, back.

7. Federal Way Eagles (26-3)

No Jaden McDaniels (UW) or Tari Eason (transferred to Garfield), but Eagles will have Enumclaw transfer Peter Erickson and Curtis transfer Jared Franklin.

8. Davis Pirates (9-14)

Pirates lost by one point in their winner-to-state game last year. Returning Big 9 MVP Earl Lee III and DPOY Jose Reyes should make them interesting again.

9. Skyview Storm (16-7)

Returning starters Kyle Gruhler, a first-team GSHL 4A pick last year, Squeeky Johnson and Jace Chatman will take on the load of losing MVP Alex Schumacher.

10. Ferris Saxons (16-7)

Sean Mallon’s group has some key returners, including 6-foot-5 McCoy Spink and 6-4 Cole Omlin, both all-Greater Spokane League picks.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (19-8)

Only way anybody slowed 6-foot-9 top recruit Paolo Banchero last year was when he was injured. Defending champs also return John Christofilis and Jermaine Davis.

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (24-3)

EC has one of the most electric backcourts in the state with Shane Nowell and Nolan Hickman, and expect top football recruit J.T. Tuimoloau to bruise inside.

3. Garfield Bulldogs (14-8)

Brandon Roy is back, and big-name transfers come with him. This time it’s Tari Eason (from Federal Way) and Kendall Munson (Puyallup).

4. Ingraham Rams (18-10)

With 6-foot-10 Mitchell Saxon and guard Coz Collins back from a record season, Rams were already contenders. Then they added Maui Sze from Roosevelt.

5. Mount Spokane Wildcats (24-2)

6-foot-7 forward Tyson Dengenhart put the state on notice with his play as a sophomore, leading the Wildcats to the state-championship game.

6. Seattle Prep Panthers (13-10)

Panthers took their lumps with a young group. Look for a jump this year led by 6-foot-8 senior Nic Welp, son of UW’s all-time leading scorer Christian Welp.

7. Wilson Rams (18-10)

Rams hoping to finally snatch the Pierce County League from Lincoln in Year 2 under Mike Cocke, even without graduated reigning MVP Daniel Santana. It’s Damani Green’s show now.

8. Lincoln Abes (19-6)

Should be a much different team once their football players, who lost in the semifinals Saturday, get eligible. Julien Simon is almost as dangerous on hardwood as he is the gridiron.

9. Rainier Beach Vikings (21-6)

Finally a down year for the Beach Boys? Not so fast — not while they have John Hart back and Nate Robinson’s son, Nahmir, entering the mix.

10. Kamiakin Braves (13-9)

Watch out for Braves and 6-foot-9 Central Washington signee Kyson Rose out of the Mid-Columbia Conference with him and junior guard Steven Westermeyer back.